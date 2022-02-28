World

Governor Kathy Hochul signs executive order preventing New York State from doing business, investing in Russian entities

NEW YORK (WABC) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on Sunday preventing New York State from doing business or investing in any Russian entities.

“We are no longer going to allow New York State business to transact with Russian entities,” Hochul said.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on Sunday preventing New York State from doing business or investing in any Russian entities.

The state will conduct a thorough review of its finances and divest ‘state money as well as investments’ in ‘companies headquartered in Russia or Russian state-sponsored entities.’

Hochul noted the state is home to the country’s largest Ukrainian population.

Her sign language interpreter, who grew up in Ukraine, was wearing the Ukrainian flag colors.

In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he and the people of Ukraine are defending their country as Russian aggression escalates.

