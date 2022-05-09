Governor Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet to her followers, the Governor said she’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic,” said Hochul.

The Governor goes on to say in her tweet, as a reminder to all New Yorkers, “Get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well,” she added.