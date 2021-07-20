Govinda Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Govinda Famous Indian actor, politician, dancer and producer. He was born on December 21, 1963. Govinda Widely known for his comic timing and romantic performances. His real name is Govind Kumar Ahuja. He has also won numerous awards, including the Filmfare Awards and the Zee Cine Awards.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Govind Arun Ahuja nickname Govinda, Chi Chi, Virar ka Chokra Known name Govinda Birthday December 21, 1963 Year 58 (as of 2021) place of origin Virar, Maharashtra, India Birthplace Virar, Maharashtra, India Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Actors, producers, dancers, politicians Marriage status marriage Girlfriend / office work Neelam Kothari (actress)

Rani Mukerji (actress) religion Hindu Zodiac Sagittarius Eating habits vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name not clear College / university Annasaheb Vartak College, Vasai, Maharashtra Educational background Bachelor of Commerce Ethnicity Hindu Father’s name Arun Kumar Ahuja (actor) Mother’s name Nirmala Ahuja Brother’s name Kirti Kumar (actor) Sister name Kamini Kanna (writer) Spouse / husband’s name Snita Afuja Child (child) name Son-Yashvardhan Ahuja

Daughter-Tina Afuja (actor)

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Filmfare Awards – 1997: Saajan Chale Sasural Special Award

2000: Haseena Maan Jaayegi’s Best Comedian Award Zee Cine Awards – 1998: Best actor in the role of Dulhe Raja’s comics 1999: Best actor in the role of Bade Miyan Chote Miya’s comics 2000: Best actor in the comic role of Haseena Maan Jaayegi 2008: Best actor for partner support (male)

Govinda Born in Mumbai’s villa, a slum in Mumbai. He had a very tough childhood as his father, Arun Kumar Ahuja (actor), made a single film throughout his film career. Therefore, he had to move to a rural area. Govinda is a professionally trained classical dancer.His movie “Aunt No.1” At first it was named “Aunt”, but since number 1 is a lucky number, it was added to the title.With Govinda Charisma Kapur Jody was very well received in the film industry. He transformed himself into a comedy actor, and the timing of his comedy with Kader Khan was irreplaceable.

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 170 million rupees ($ 25 million) Monthly salary / income £ 2-3 Chlore / Film Home address 105, “Jal Darshan”, “A” wing, Ruia Park

Road, Juhu, Mumbai – 400049 car Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi Lancer, Ford

effort

favorite:-

Favorite food Mungdal, Kithudi, Bindi Favorite actor Salman Khan Favorite actress Priyanka Chopra Favorite movie Barfi Favorite hobby Dance, acting Favorite cricket player Sachin Tendulkar Favorite restaurant Around the corner of Mumbai and Min

Yang of Mumbai

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color Brown height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches Meters – 1.71 m Centimeter – 171 cm weight Kilogram – 85 Kg Figure measurement Chest size – 44 Waist size – 36 inches Biceps size – 14 inches Figure measurement – ​​44-36-14

