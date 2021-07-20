Govinda Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Govinda Famous Indian actor, politician, dancer and producer. He was born on December 21, 1963. Govinda Widely known for his comic timing and romantic performances. His real name is Govind Kumar Ahuja. He has also won numerous awards, including the Filmfare Awards and the Zee Cine Awards.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Govind Arun Ahuja
|nickname
|Govinda, Chi Chi, Virar ka Chokra
|Known name
|Govinda
|Birthday
|December 21, 1963
|Year
|58 (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Virar, Maharashtra, India
|Birthplace
|Virar, Maharashtra, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Actors, producers, dancers, politicians
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Girlfriend / office work
|Neelam Kothari (actress)
Rani Mukerji (actress)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Sagittarius
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|not clear
|College / university
|Annasaheb Vartak College, Vasai, Maharashtra
|Educational background
|Bachelor of Commerce
|Ethnicity
|Hindu
|Father’s name
|Arun Kumar Ahuja (actor)
|Mother’s name
|Nirmala Ahuja
|Brother’s name
|Kirti Kumar (actor)
|Sister name
|Kamini Kanna (writer)
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Snita Afuja
|Child (child) name
|Son-Yashvardhan Ahuja
Daughter-Tina Afuja (actor)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Filmfare Awards – 1997: Saajan Chale Sasural Special Award
2000: Haseena Maan Jaayegi’s Best Comedian Award
|Zee Cine Awards – 1998: Best actor in the role of Dulhe Raja’s comics
|1999: Best actor in the role of Bade Miyan Chote Miya’s comics
|2000: Best actor in the comic role of Haseena Maan Jaayegi
|2008: Best actor for partner support (male)
Govinda Born in Mumbai’s villa, a slum in Mumbai. He had a very tough childhood as his father, Arun Kumar Ahuja (actor), made a single film throughout his film career. Therefore, he had to move to a rural area. Govinda is a professionally trained classical dancer.His movie “Aunt No.1” At first it was named “Aunt”, but since number 1 is a lucky number, it was added to the title.With Govinda Charisma Kapur Jody was very well received in the film industry. He transformed himself into a comedy actor, and the timing of his comedy with Kader Khan was irreplaceable.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|170 million rupees ($ 25 million)
|Monthly salary / income
|£ 2-3 Chlore / Film
|Home address
|105, “Jal Darshan”, “A” wing, Ruia Park
Road, Juhu, Mumbai – 400049
|car
|Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi Lancer, Ford
effort
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Mungdal, Kithudi, Bindi
|Favorite actor
|Salman Khan
|Favorite actress
|Priyanka Chopra
|Favorite movie
|Barfi
|Favorite hobby
|Dance, acting
|Favorite cricket player
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Favorite restaurant
|Around the corner of Mumbai and Min
Yang of Mumbai
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
|Meters – 1.71 m
|Centimeter – 171 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 85 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest size – 44
|Waist size – 36 inches
|Biceps size – 14 inches
|Figure measurement – 44-36-14
Learn more Farah Khan, Pankaji Kapoor, Parinity Chopra
Celebrity Poll 2021
-
Narendra Modi 38%, 101 vote
101 vote 38%
101 votes-38% of all votes
-
Arvind Keziwar 19%, 50 vote
50 vote 19%
50 votes-19% of all votes
-
Rahul Gandhi 15%, 39 vote
39 vote 15%
39 votes-15% of all votes
-
Mamuta Banerjee 12%, 32 vote
32 vote 12%
32 votes-12% of all votes
-
Adityanas Yogi 10%, 27 vote
27 vote Ten%
27 votes-10% of all votes
-
Amit Shah 7%, 18 vote
18 vote 7%
18 votes-7% of all votes
Total votes: 267
Voter: 225
July 20, 2021 — December 31, 2021
XX
You or your IP have already voted.
28stock
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.