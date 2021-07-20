People

Govinda Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

24 mins ago
Govinda Famous Indian actor, politician, dancer and producer. He was born on December 21, 1963. Govinda Widely known for his comic timing and romantic performances. His real name is Govind Kumar Ahuja. He has also won numerous awards, including the Filmfare Awards and the Zee Cine Awards.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Govind Arun Ahuja
nickname Govinda, Chi Chi, Virar ka Chokra
Known name Govinda
Birthday December 21, 1963
Year 58 (as of 2021)
place of origin Virar, Maharashtra, India
Birthplace Virar, Maharashtra, India
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Actors, producers, dancers, politicians
Marriage status marriage
Girlfriend / office work Neelam Kothari (actress)
Rani Mukerji (actress)
religion Hindu
Zodiac Sagittarius
Eating habits vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name not clear
College / university Annasaheb Vartak College, Vasai, Maharashtra
Educational background Bachelor of Commerce
Ethnicity Hindu
Father’s name Arun Kumar Ahuja (actor)
Mother’s name Nirmala Ahuja
Brother’s name Kirti Kumar (actor)
Sister name Kamini Kanna (writer)
Spouse / husband’s name Snita Afuja
Child (child) name Son-Yashvardhan Ahuja
Daughter-Tina Afuja (actor)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Filmfare Awards – 1997: Saajan Chale Sasural Special Award
2000: Haseena Maan Jaayegi’s Best Comedian Award
Zee Cine Awards – 1998: Best actor in the role of Dulhe Raja’s comics
1999: Best actor in the role of Bade Miyan Chote Miya’s comics
2000: Best actor in the comic role of Haseena Maan Jaayegi
2008: Best actor for partner support (male)

Govinda Born in Mumbai’s villa, a slum in Mumbai. He had a very tough childhood as his father, Arun Kumar Ahuja (actor), made a single film throughout his film career. Therefore, he had to move to a rural area. Govinda is a professionally trained classical dancer.His movie “Aunt No.1” At first it was named “Aunt”, but since number 1 is a lucky number, it was added to the title.With Govinda Charisma Kapur Jody was very well received in the film industry. He transformed himself into a comedy actor, and the timing of his comedy with Kader Khan was irreplaceable.

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 170 million rupees ($ 25 million)
Monthly salary / income £ 2-3 Chlore / Film
Home address 105, “Jal Darshan”, “A” wing, Ruia Park
Road, Juhu, Mumbai – 400049
car Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi Lancer, Ford
favorite:-

Favorite food Mungdal, Kithudi, Bindi
Favorite actor Salman Khan
Favorite actress Priyanka Chopra
Favorite movie Barfi
Favorite hobby Dance, acting
Favorite cricket player Sachin Tendulkar
Favorite restaurant Around the corner of Mumbai and Min
Yang of Mumbai
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Brown
height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
Meters – 1.71 m
Centimeter – 171 cm
weight Kilogram – 85 Kg
Figure measurement Chest size – 44
Waist size – 36 inches
Biceps size – 14 inches
Figure measurement – ​​44-36-14

28stock

