Govinda also proposed Madhuri Dixit for marriage actor himself revealed

A video of Govinda is going viral on social media. In this video, he had said that he had even proposed Madhuri Dixit for marriage.

Millions of fans of Bollywood’s famous actress Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri is one of the famous actresses of the 90s. She is also known in the industry as ‘Dhak-Dhak Girl’. Not only were the fans of Madhuri Dixit’s beauty crazy, but there were also actors who worked with her. Madhuri’s age is more than 50 years but even today she looks equally beautiful.

There was a time when everyone used to be crazy about Madhuri. Not only this, his co-stars were also desperate to marry him. The name of famous actor Govinda is also included in this list. Yes, Govinda also liked Madhuri and wanted to marry her. Govinda even proposed Madhuri for marriage. He himself has told this thing. Actually a video has surfaced, in which Govinda has confessed that he proposed Madhuri for marriage but Madhuri did not listen to him.

This video is from the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’ show of ‘Colors’, which is becoming very viral on social media. This video is from the time when Govinda had reached the show as a guest judge. It can be seen in this video that Govinda is praising Madhuri. With this, in the video, Govinda says, ‘Like we are fans of Madhuri Dixit, it will not be like this anywhere’.

In the video, he further says, ‘You guys might just be doing this discus but Amitabh Bachchan ji and both of us had told Madhuri. Why doesn’t Madhuri marry us? But, Madhuri did not listen to us and she does not say that she married ‘Nene’.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit’s career, she made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Abodh’. This film could not do wonders but Madhuri settled in the hearts of people with her beauty and acting. On the other hand, if you look at Madhuri’s hit films, they include ‘Tezaab’, ‘Dil’, ‘Jamai Raja, ‘Maha-Sangram’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’. Madhuri Dixit and Govinda have worked together in films like ‘Paap Ka Ant’, ‘Maha-Sangram’, ‘Izzatdaar’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.