Govinda has clashed with many actors including Amrish Puri with David Dhawan, told the actor – ‘drain worm’

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Govinda is known for his superb acting, comedy and excellent dance. Even after years, people have been seen swinging on Govinda’s songs. Govinda has always been seen smiling on the big screen too. In such a situation, thinking that Govinda may also have enemies. This sounds a bit strange. Today we are going to tell you about the enemies of Govinda. With whom the relationship of the actor went on deteriorating over time.

David Dhawan

The first name in Govinda’s list is that of famous filmmaker David Dhawan. There was a time when the pairing of David and Govinda was a super hit. Together they have given many superhit films. After stealing the idea to make a remake of the film Chashme Baddoor between David and Govinda, Rishi Kapoor was signed instead of Govinda. Govinda got very angry with this act of David Dhawan. Govinda has also been seen getting angry at David Dhawan many times.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar also comes across Govinda’s enemies. In an interview, Govinda had targeted Karan Johar that Karan Johar is a more dangerous and walking person than David.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan is also Govinda’s enemy. Actually, in a talk show, Shahrukh Khan had said that Govinda can never act like Shahrukh Khan. When Govinda heard this, he felt very bad. For some time Shahrukh did not know the news of Govinda being angry, but as soon as Shahrukh came to know that Govinda was angry with him. Immediately Shahrukh went to her and apologized to her.

Amrish Puri

Govinda also had a lot of fight with late actor Amrish Puri. Actually, once Govinda arrived late on the shooting. When Amrish Puri instructed him to come on time, Govinda got furious and his fight with Amrish Puri escalated. Amrish Puri angrily called Govinda the worm of the drain. Not only this, Amrish had even given a slap on the face of Govinda.

