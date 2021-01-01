Govinda in The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Show Govinda reveals how the monkey became a star during the shooting of the film Aankhen

Actor Govinda will be coming with his family as a special guest in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ this weekend. He recently filmed the episode, whose photos are circulating on social media. The Govinda special episode has been in the news for a long time. According to reports, Krishna Abhishek refused to shoot this episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ due to Mama Govinda and distanced himself.

Govinda had a lot of fun in Kapil’s show with the whole family. During a funny segment, Kapil Sharma showed the audience an old post of Govinda, on which users made funny comments. There was a similar post when Govinda shared a picture with his ‘eyes’ co-star i.e. monkey and wrote # 27 year old eyes!

In the comment made on this post, it was written that, ‘The monkey is sad that no lice were found on Govinda’s head’. Hearing this, Govinda, the audience and Archana Puran Singh laughed heartily. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Govinda and Chunky Pandey in the lead roles. It was the highest grossing film in India in 1993. In addition to Govinda and Chunky Pandey, Bunder was also an important part of the film.

Govinda with daughter and wife in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

When Kapil Sharma asked Govinda if the monkey shared the same room with his eye co-actor Chunky Pandey or did Chunky live in a separate room? Govinda said, “Chunky Pandey didn’t even touch the monkey. It’s too far to stay in the same room with him.” It is said that during the shooting of the film ‘Aankhen’, the monkey proved to be a bigger star than Govinda and Chunky Pandey, where his tastes were also very special.