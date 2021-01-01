Govinda in The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Show Govinda reveals how the monkey became a star during the shooting of the film Aankhen
In the comment made on this post, it was written that, ‘The monkey is sad that no lice were found on Govinda’s head’. Hearing this, Govinda, the audience and Archana Puran Singh laughed heartily. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Govinda and Chunky Pandey in the lead roles. It was the highest grossing film in India in 1993. In addition to Govinda and Chunky Pandey, Bunder was also an important part of the film.
When Kapil Sharma asked Govinda if the monkey shared the same room with his eye co-actor Chunky Pandey or did Chunky live in a separate room? Govinda said, “Chunky Pandey didn’t even touch the monkey. It’s too far to stay in the same room with him.” It is said that during the shooting of the film ‘Aankhen’, the monkey proved to be a bigger star than Govinda and Chunky Pandey, where his tastes were also very special.
