Govinda Naam Mera 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Govinda Naam Mera Movie (2022): Govinda Naam Mera is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy drama film directed by Shashank Khaitan. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 10 June 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
The film seems to be in similar lines with the typical Pati, Patni, Aur Woh story, where Bhumi Pednekar is the wife and Kiara Advani is the girlfriend, and we see Vicky juggling between the two and how he ends up in a dilemma.
Govinda Naam Mera Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Govinda Naam Mera (2022)
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Date: 10 June 2022
- Director: Shashank Khaitan
- Producer: Ajit Andhare, Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta
- Production: Irshad Shelat
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan
- Music: N/A
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Govinda Naam Mera Cast?
- Deependra Singh
- Kiara Advani
- Vicky Kaushal
- Bhumi Pednekar
Govinda Naam Mera Official Trailer
Govinda Naam Mera Official Trailer Coming soon.
People also search for Govinda Naam Mera Full Movie in Google:
Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
#Govinda #Naam #Mera #Movie #Cast #Trailer #Story #Release #Date #Poster
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.