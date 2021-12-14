Govinda Naam Mera 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Govinda Naam Mera Movie (2022): Govinda Naam Mera is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy drama film directed by Shashank Khaitan. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 10 June 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

The film seems to be in similar lines with the typical Pati, Patni, Aur Woh story, where Bhumi Pednekar is the wife and Kiara Advani is the girlfriend, and we see Vicky juggling between the two and how he ends up in a dilemma.

Govinda Naam Mera Movie Details:

Movies Name : Govinda Naam Mera (2022)

: Govinda Naam Mera (2022) Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release Date: 10 June 2022

10 June 2022 Director : Shashank Khaitan

: Shashank Khaitan Producer: Ajit Andhare, Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta

Ajit Andhare, Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta Production: Irshad Shelat

Irshad Shelat Writer : Shashank Khaitan

: Shashank Khaitan Music: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Govinda Naam Mera Cast?

Deependra Singh

Kiara Advani

Vicky Kaushal

Bhumi Pednekar

Govinda Naam Mera Official Trailer

Govinda Naam Mera Official Trailer Coming soon.

