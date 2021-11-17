govinda naam mera actress bhumi pednekar says its compliment for me if people find me pretty in saree | Bhumi Pednekar reveals special things about her role after her look from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ went viral

Entertainment

Admirable Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ look is being praised all around. For this, she is being called ‘Hotty Wife’, who is looking amazing in a sari. This young actress talks about her love for wearing sarees in films.

Bhumi says, “If people find me beautiful in a sari, then it is a huge complement for me! I like to wear saris whenever I get the opportunity and thankfully I have been dressed in saris many times in my films! I am happy Looks like people are loving my another sari avatar. My ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ (PPAW) look was loved and I am sure people will shower their love on this look too. Though both the characters Very different, and that’s what makes it exciting!”

She further adds, “My love for sarees was born right with the beginning of my cinematic journey; a big reason for this was that my audience loved me in sarees. The PPAW received an overwhelming response and ‘Govinda Naam’ After the audience loved my look so much in ‘Mera’, I am convinced that the audience and my fans adore me with saris.”

Bhumi has been paired opposite Vicky Kaushal in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. The film, which is slated to release on June 10, 2022, also features actress Kiara Advani, who has been introduced as Vicky’s ‘naughty girlfriend’.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 16:08 [IST]

