Govinda releases a new music video Hello, gets massively trolled, fans says- it’s embarrassing to watch | Govinda’s new music video released – people trolled fiercely, fans said – it is shameful to see

Govinda releases a new music video Hiya, gets massively trolled, fans says- it's embarrassing to watch

Actor Govinda, who has seen tremendous stardom within the 90’s period, has as soon as once more are available in entrance of the fans along with his new music video. However now the fans are neither liking his songs nor his type. Govinda has released a new track ‘Hiya’ on his YouTube channel, through which he is seen dancing in his trademark type. Actress Nisha Sharma is with him on this track. The lyrics of the track have been written by Govinda together with Rohit Raj Sinha.

Govinda is away from Bollywood lately, however final yr the actor determined to go digital and launched his YouTube channel ‘Govinda Royals’. On this, Govinda is releasing his music video.

Earlier than the discharge of ‘Hiya’, Govinda released two songs – Tip Tip Pani Barsa and Chashma Chadha Ke.. Just like the earlier two music movies, the third track is additionally directed by the actor himself.

Govinda has additionally shared the hyperlink of the track on his Instagram, the place he is getting combined reactions from fans. One consumer wrote – “Govinda sir please come out of the 90s.” On the identical time, one other consumer wrote – “This world has moved in 2022, however Govinda is nonetheless within the 90’s period.”



