Govinda releases a new music video Hello, gets massively trolled, fans says- it’s embarrassing to watch | Govinda’s new music video released – people trolled fiercely, fans said – it is shameful to see

13 hours ago
Actor Govinda, who has seen tremendous stardom within the 90’s period, has as soon as once more are available in entrance of the fans along with his new music video. However now the fans are neither liking his songs nor his type. Govinda has released a new track ‘Hiya’ on his YouTube channel, through which he is seen dancing in his trademark type. Actress Nisha Sharma is with him on this track. The lyrics of the track have been written by Govinda together with Rohit Raj Sinha.

Govinda is away from Bollywood lately, however final yr the actor determined to go digital and launched his YouTube channel ‘Govinda Royals’. On this, Govinda is releasing his music video.

Earlier than the discharge of ‘Hiya’, Govinda released two songs – Tip Tip Pani Barsa and Chashma Chadha Ke.. Just like the earlier two music movies, the third track is additionally directed by the actor himself.

Govinda has additionally shared the hyperlink of the track on his Instagram, the place he is getting combined reactions from fans. One consumer wrote – “Govinda sir please come out of the 90s.” On the identical time, one other consumer wrote – “This world has moved in 2022, however Govinda is nonetheless within the 90’s period.”

fans are disappointed

On the identical time, some fans wrote that it is disappointing to see Govinda doing such songs. One consumer wrote within the remark – “A as soon as-in-a-lifetime megastar has to make such third class music movies to survive. This proves that nothing is everlasting.”

Appear in reality shows

Govinda could have been away from Bollywood movies for a few years .. however lately he is showing as a visitor in lots of actuality exhibits. Just lately, Govinda was seen in Bigg Boss 15, the place his tuning with Salman Khan was properly-appreciated by the fans.

Want to play dark and serious characters

Govinda has been attempting a lot for the final a number of years to make a hit comeback in movies. However they aren’t getting success. Just lately, throughout an occasion, he revealed that now he needs to play darkish and critical characters, however he is not provided that type of function.

don't want to limit myself

Govinda said, a typical type of efficiency is anticipated from me and roles are usually not given aside from that. I simply cannot restrict myself to doing leisure roles. I do not need people to decide my efficiency and undermine it in any method.

Want to break away from dance and comedy

In his movie profession spanning greater than three many years, Govinda has completed a number of movies and characters. However he has been recognized just for dance and comedy. Govinda realizes that he has by no means completed detrimental or critical roles. Now no matter want they need to fulfill.

OTT Debut

Govinda said, “I need to do characters with which people can relate themselves. If I don’t get such work in movies, then I would really like to transfer to OTT.”

Allow us to inform you, Govinda has spent greater than 35 years within the movie business. Throughout this he has seen all of the ups and downs.. successive hits of movies.. and fixed disappointment too. His final movie got here in 2018 Rangeela Raja.

Govinda releases a new music video titled Hiya and tries to carry again the 90s appeal, however gets massively trolled, fans calls it embarrassing to watch.

Story first printed: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:46 [IST]

