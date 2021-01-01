Govinda Sunita Ahuja in The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda with wife Sunita Ahuja in Kapil Sharma Show- Funny Video- Govinda’s condition deteriorated due to Kapil Sharma’s questions

This week, Govinda will be seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with his wife Sunita and daughter Govinda. He had recently shot for this episode, which got a lot of discussion. Govinda was to come to this area, so his nephew Krishna Abhishek made a distance. In Kapil’s show, Krishna Abhishek is playing many more characters of Sapna Parlor Wali. The producers have released a promo for the episode Govinda Starrer, in which Kapil Sharma is seen taking his class.

Kapil asks Govinda questions about his wife Sunita that the actor loses his spit. Then Govinda says to Kapil Sharma, ‘Tell me, what color are Sunita Madam wearing? What color nail paint is applied? Govinda cannot answer any of these questions. His condition worsens and he says to Kapil, ‘The question is does my band play?’



‘Ask me, I’ll tell you the color of the undergarment’

Hearing this, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says, ‘Kapil, who are you asking questions? You ask me, I’ll tell you what color your brief is. On hearing this, Archana Puran Singh along with Govinda and Kapil Sharma start laughing out loud.



Govinda said for his wife- she sees so much work that …

Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, says that Sunita Ahuja has given her husband Govinda complete freedom to go with any heroine and flirt. But she lives with Govinda everywhere. He asks Sunita, ‘What kind of discount is this? In reply, when Sunita says that she sees her husband Govinda’s work, Govinda says, ‘She sees so much work, she should do (everything)’.

Read: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja angry with Krishna Abhishek – doesn’t want to see his face anymore

Please tell that Krishna Abhishek refused to appear in this area because his mama and mama i.e. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja were coming in it. In this regard, Krishna told the Bombay Times that the two parties do not want to share the same stage.



Govinda’s wife anointed Krishna

When Sunita Ahuja found out, she was very angry. In an interview with our colleague Itimes, Sunita Ahuja lashed out at Krishna Abhishek and said, “Whenever we come on the show (The Kapil Sharma Show), he (Krishna Abhishek) says something about us in the media for publicity. What’s the use of saying all this? Does it make sense to bring? Govinda can’t comment or react to this but it makes me very angry. Without him, our show is a hit. And it will happen too. ‘

He further said, ‘3 years ago I said that this cannot be solved while I am alive. In the name of the family, you cannot abuse or take unfair advantage. If we raise our children, we will go head to head and abuse. What if you asked Krishna Abhishek to leave the house after my mother-in-law left? Those who have raised and nurtured them have descended on their arrogance with them. All I want to say is that this debate will never end. I never want to see her face again. ‘