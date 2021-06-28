Govinda Talks About His Financial Struggle

New Delhi. Govinda, who is called the hero number one of Bollywood, may be living a life of glory today, but there was a time when he had to face many big struggles. And due to the financial troubles happening at home, Govinda started working in films at a very young age. Govinda recently participated in the singing reality show coming on TV. During this, Govinda told how he was living his life by living in a chawl.

Read More:- Vinod Khanna had become uncontrollable while kissing Madhuri Dixit, had crossed all limits

had to leave the bungalow

Govinda told that the family had to face financial crisis due to the failure of his father’s films. Childhood had gone through a lot of difficulties. And due to this father also started getting ill and after that we had to move out of the bungalow on Carter Road and live in chawl.

Govinda said, ‘It is very difficult to struggle with life. During this, your people are also found. I had heard and seen what happened to Bachchan sir, but had no idea that it would happen to me too. He overcame it, it was inspiring for me.

Govinda said in the show, ‘We used to start every morning by listening to the beautiful voice of mother. We used to ask him why do you pray so much to God. I never thought that I would ever be able to get out of this chawl. All this happened because my mother had faith in me. Having our own home, being successful is all the result of my mother’s hard work and her blessings.

Read More:- These famous stars had seen the painful death of their own children, a star’s son fell from the roof…

Govinda said- ‘I am one of the lucky few’

Govinda said in the show, ‘I must say that very few people are lucky enough to get a chance to serve their parents. I am one of the lucky few who got a chance to serve my parents. I am really grateful.’ Let us tell you that Govinda’s father Arun Ahuja was a film producer. Due to the flop of the films, his father had to face financial constraints.