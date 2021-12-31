Entertainment

Govinda’s nephew ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya’ completed 20 years! 20 years of the film ‘Amadani Athani Kharkha Rupaiya’ completed

21 mins ago
By Filmibeat Desk

The comedy-drama ‘Aamdani Athani Kharkha Rupaiya’ completed 20 years. The film was released in 2001, as well as a Hindi remake of a Tamil film ‘Veeralukketha Vekkam’. There were many big celebs like Govind, Johnny Lever, Chandrachur, Tabu, Juhi Chawla in the film. The film was a hit on the big screen. Apart from this, it was also very much liked on TV. On the completion of 20 years of the film, Govinda’s nephew and film’s actor Vinay Anand shared a poster of the film on the microblogging app, Ku, writing that 20 years of my film are completed,

There is a ruckus on Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj', Gujjar community furious over the word 'Rajput', threatens to stop screeningThere is a ruckus on Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’, Gujjar community furious over the word ‘Rajput’, threatens to stop screening

You guys must have seen. Let us tell you that the story of the film ‘Amadani Athani Kharkha Rupaiya’ revolves around three middle class families, in which the three husbands do not respect their wives, and spend more than their income.

In the meantime, they get caught in many kinds of problems. Vinay Ki Jodi, who was a hit with Govinda, Vinay Anand, nephew of Bollywood’s well-known artist Govinda, started his acting career in Bollywood with Lo Main Aaya. Later his identity became a successful Bhojpuri actor.

Vinay has given many hits in the industry so far. Vinay is also called Govinda of Bhojpuri films. The real maternal uncle-nephew duo has been seen on the silver screen before. This Real Mama Govinda Bhanja (Vinay) Jodi has been seen earlier on Silver Screen in Aamya Athani Kharkha Rupaiya Comedy Movie and has been well received by the audience.

Vinay Anand is also shooting for his next film, about which he has informed by sharing a video on social media, but has not yet revealed the name and release date of the movie.

