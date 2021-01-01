Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja blasted Krishna Abhishek and said, I don’t want to see his face again in life

The ongoing tension between Krishna Abhishek and his mama (Govinda) is not going away. Krishna recently refused to take part in an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in which Govinda was to appear with his family. Even last year, when Govinda came to Kapil Sharma’s show, Krishna had distanced himself from the show. When Krishna Abhishek was asked about it recently, he told the Bombay Times that he did not think the two parties wanted to share the stage together. Krishna Abhishek had also said that the fight and differences between him and Mama Govinda are not over yet.

While Govinda remained silent on the matter, now his wife Sunita Ahuja has reacted and told Krishna Abhishek in harsh words. Sunita Ahuja has clearly stated that she does not want to see Krishna Abhishek’s face anymore.



In a conversation with our partner ETimes, Sunita Ahuja said, “I can’t tell you how sad I am about what Krishna Abhishek said about my family not being a part of that episode. Krishna said the two parties did not want to share the stage. In November last year, Govinda had issued a statement and defended himself, saying he would never bring household matters before the people. Govinda kept his word. I want to say again that we want to keep a long distance. But the case has now reached such a point, that I think we need to talk about it.

Sunita Ahuja further said, ‘Whenever we come on the show (The Kapil Sharma Show), he (Krishna Abhishek) says something about us in the media for publicity. What’s the use of saying all this? Does it make sense to bring household matters before the people? Govinda can’t comment or comment on this but it makes me very angry. Even without it, our show is a hit. And it will happen, too. ‘

Sunita Ahuja did not stop there. Angered at Krishna Abhishek, he further said that his comic talent is limited to naming his mama Govinda. She said, ‘He keeps saying – my uncle is here, my uncle is there. Isn’t he smart enough to give a hit show without using his uncle’s name? ‘



What is an argument?

Actually 3 years ago when Kashmira Shah did a tweet in which she tweeted ‘some people were dancing for money’. Sunita thought that this tweet was for her husband Govinda. Tensions between the two families then escalated. Sunita says the tension has escalated so much in the last three years that there is no question of reconciliation. Sunita Ahuja said, ‘It will never happen. 3 years ago I said I can’t solve this while I’m alive. In the name of the family, you cannot abuse or take unfair advantage. If we raise our children, we will go head to head and abuse. What if you asked Krishna Abhishek to leave the house after my mother-in-law left? Those who have raised and nurtured them have descended on their arrogance with them. All I want to say is that this debate will never end. I never want to see her face again. ‘