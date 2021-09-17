Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja scoffs at Kashmir saying that problems arise when we bring bad daughters-in-law into the house

The battle between Govinda and Krishna Abhishek has now taken a serious turn. Kashmira Shah was outraged to hear Sunita Ahuja’s earlier remarks about Krishna. Kashmira said something that angered Sunita. He has ridiculed Kashmir, saying that fighting starts when a bad daughter-in-law is brought home.

The years-long feud between Govinda and his nephew Krishna Abhishek does not seem to be over. Due to this quarrel, Krishna Abhishek had distanced himself from the episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, in which Govinda was to appear with the family. While Govinda has remained silent on the whole matter, his wife Sunita Ahuja is expressing outrage.



‘There is a problem when a bad bride comes home’

Sunita Ahuja, seeing Krishna’s action, said that she did not want to see his face for the rest of her life. On Sunita’s reaction, Kashmira Shah had said in an interview, “Who is Sunita?” I am not known as anyone’s wife. When our partner Itimes contacted Sunita Ahuja to find out more on the subject, she said, “I don’t respond to stupidity. He is behaving like this, despite being cared for like his mother, cared for. I don’t want to name anyone. There is a lot of work.

‘Those who want footage work like this’

Sunita Ahuja further said, ‘I handle the work of my husband Govinda. I don’t want to get caught up in these stupid things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any matter of the house before the public. But some people want publicity and that’s why they always raise issues. All these issues always stand on the side of Krishna. We don’t want footage. Those who want footage do so. It’s happened a thousand times that he’s said sorry and many times I’ve patched up. But how long will we ignore bad things? We also have self-esteem.

Sunita said on Kashmir’s behavior

On the other hand, when asked about Kashmira Shah’s behavior, Sunita Ahuja said, ‘I don’t know why people talk between mother and child. Who is he and who knows him? I am Govinda’s wife. I’ve been there for the last 36 years and she’s here now. We are so happy in our lives and I am so busy that I don’t have time to look at such people.