Govt Calls Off CHSE Exam 2021. Check Details.

Govt Calls Off CHSE Exam 2021. Check Particulars.





Odisha Class twelfth Board Exams Cancelled: The Odisha authorities has cancelled Class 12 board exams 2021 as a result of COVID-19 state of affairs. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik introduced the choice on the cancellation of sophistication twelfth board examination performed by Council of Greater Secondary Training (CHSE) for this yr. Additionally Learn – Karnataka Class twelfth Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Govt to Resolve Analysis Standards For 2nd PUC Exams Quickly

The Odisha CM mentioned the lives of scholars are extra essential than exams.

A number of states equivalent to UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have cancelled their class twelfth boards after the central authorities introduced cancelling CBSE and ICSE Class 12 board exams for 2021.

The choice to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level assembly chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. PM Modi asserted that the choice to cancel the exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars and the anxiousness amongst college students, dad and mom and lecturers have to be put to an finish.

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik had on Wednesday demanded that the state authorities ought to cancel the Class 12 board examination as a result of prevailing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand got here a day after the Centre introduced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE exams over the pandemic state of affairs.

“We shouldn’t have unrealistic expectations from our kids in these tough occasions. Making certain their security needs to be our high precedence,” the OPCC president mentioned.

The Congress chief added that it was excessive time that the Odisha authorities known as off the CHSE examinations for the well-being of the scholars. He urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to determine with none additional delay.