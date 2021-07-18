Govt Imports First Luxury Boat To Revive Water Transport On Jhelum – Srinagar: New Zealand’s luxury ‘bus boat’ will run in Jhelum river, fiberglass boat will be equipped with many facilities

The Jammu and Kashmir Water Transport Authority has come up with the first imported luxury boat with an aim to revive water transport in Kashmir.

New Delhi. Shikara tour in Jhelum river of Jammu and Kashmir is considered to be the most memorable. Another boat is also going to be included in this list. Now the luxury ‘bus boat’ from New Zealand has also been lowered in the Jhelum river. The Jammu and Kashmir Water Transport Authority has come up with the first imported luxury boat with an aim to revive water transport in Kashmir.

Trial of ‘Bus Boat’ continues from July 10

Trial of 30 seater ‘Bus Boat’ is going on from July 10. Its performance in the river is being tested at Lasjan and Chattabal Wear on the outskirts of Srinagar. Marine equipment supplier firm Sukhnag Enterprises has commissioned 10-12 seater luxury pontoon boat and 14 seater rescue boat in Jhelum river apart from ‘Bus Boat’.

According to Imran Malik, director of Sukhnag Enterprises, the bus boat was purchased from a New Zealand-based company named Mack. The aim of this new developmental step is to revive the decades old water transport culture in river Jhelum. This is the identity and heritage of Kashmir.

Such facilities are

According to Imram Malik, this boat has been designed keeping in mind the present needs of the people. It also has air conditioning, music system and television. According to the boat’s driver Gautam Bosley, it is a fiberglass boat. It is equipped with all facilities. It also has the added advantage that a meeting of 10 to 12 people can be held inside the boat like a conference.