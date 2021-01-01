Govt launches Sonchiria brand: Govt launches Sonchiria brand for shg products: Govt launches Sonchiria brand for SHG products

Highlights The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the ‘Sonchiria’ brand

Its aim is to promote the products of urban self-help groups

More than 5.7 lakh self-help groups have been set up in the country with 60 lakh members

New Delhi

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched a single brand, Sonchiria, to promote the products of Urban Self Help Groups (SHGs). This information was given in an official statement. According to the statement, Secretary to the Ministry Durga Shankar Mishra said that empowering women financially and helping them to lead a dignified life is one of the priorities of the government.

He said, “The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) under the Ministry has emphasized on providing adequate skills and opportunities to urban poor women. It brings together women from urban poor families to self-help groups and their organizations to help them.

More than 5.7 lakh savings groups

More than 5.7 lakh self-help groups with 60 lakh members have been set up in various states / UTs, the ministry said in a statement. Many of these self-help groups are involved in livelihood activities such as handicrafts, clothes, toys, food, etc. Accordingly, ‘these are mainly being sold in neighboring markets and they often face barriers to market entry. To overcome these challenges, the Ministry has entered into MoUs with leading e-commerce portals like Amazon Mazon and Flipkart with the main objective of women empowerment.

