Govt Must Conduct Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams Even If It Gets Delayed, Says Kamal Haasan





Chennai: South Indian superstar-turned-politician and Founder President of Makkal Needhi Maian(MNM), Kamal Haasan has mentioned that the Tamil Nadu authorities should conduct the Class 12 board examinations even when it will get delayed. He referred to as upon the M.Ok. Stalin authorities to take a call primarily based on the perfect pursuits of the scholars within the state. The actor-politician mentioned that a number of main academicians have criticized the central authorities's determination to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 boards in view of the pandemic.

Haasan mentioned that conducting the exams with correct planning is the perfect methodology and that the marks of the Class 12 examinations are crucial for admission to skilled programs in addition to for admission to international universities.

The MNM chief mentioned that if needed the syllabus of the exams could possibly be lowered and the scholars have to be knowledgeable nicely upfront on the examinations. He mentioned that the directors should have in mind the way by which Kerala has performed the examinations.

Kamal Haasan mentioned that the Tamil Nadu authorities should comply with the instance of Kerala and it was essential to have in mind the way forward for the scholars earlier than taking any determination.