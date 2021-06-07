Govt to Decide Evaluation Criteria For 2nd PUC Exams





Karnataka Class twelfth Board Examination 2021: In a significant aid for college students, the Karnataka authorities has cancelled the 2nd PUC exams (Class 12 board exams 2021). Nevertheless, the board has determined to go forward with the SSLC Class 10 board exams 2021 that can be carried out within the third week of July. Notably, the choice to postpone Class 12 board exams got here after the Centre introduced the cancellation of the twelfth board exams 2021 to safeguard college students’ well being amid the continued pandemic. Additionally Learn – Karnataka SSLC Examination 2021 Possible to be Held in THIS Month, State Schooling Minister Makes Huge Announcement. Learn Particulars

“Karnataka Board Exams 2021 for the 2nd PUC exams have been cancelled. SSLC Exams 2021, nevertheless, can be carried out within the third week of July,” Karnataka Major & Secondary Schooling Minister introduced.

How college students of Karnataka board Class 12 can be assessed?

Class 12 college students is not going to seem for exams this yr. They are going to be promoted on the premise of their marks scored in Class 11.

If a scholar will not be happy with their marks and would really like to seem for the Class 12 exams, they will achieve this after the Covid-19 state of affairs within the state normalizes.

SSLC Class 10 exams 2021

Whereas the primary paper can be on a language topic, the second paper can be a multiple-choice examination on Maths, Science and Social Research. As per the stories of Occasions Now, the target paper can be of 12o marks and have 40 questions every.

The federal government would allocate greater than 6000 centres for the examination. Apart from, all invigilators, lecturers can be vaccinated earlier than the examinations, the portal quoted the minister as saying.