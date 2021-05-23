Govt to Take Final Call at High-Level Meeting Today





New Delhi: A high-level assembly of state Schooling Ministers and state Schooling Secretaries to talk about the conduct of examinations for Class 12 Board Exams 2021 and entrance exams for skilled programs like NEET, JEE Major shall be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. The digital assembly will start at 11:30 AM within the presence of Union Schooling Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister for Girls and Baby, Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Info and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar. Additionally Learn – College students React After RP Nishank Seeks Suggestion on CBSE, ICSE Pending Class 12 Board Exams | LIVE

07:43 AM: Forward of the assembly, the Central Board of Secondary Schooling (CBSE) has proposed 2 choices to the Schooling Ministry for conducting the Class 12 Board exams. Underneath the primary possibility, the CBSE has proposed exams for main topics at designated centres. The second possibility is holding exams for the most important topic exams at candidates’ respective faculties, as an alternative of designated centres. The board has said that marks for minor topics may be awarded on the premise of efficiency in main topics.

07:42 AM: Yesterday, Nishank in a tweet had mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has desired that any choice that impacts college students has to be taken after session with states and the schooling stakeholders – lecturers, mother and father and college students. The Schooling Minister had additionally requested mother and father, lecturers and college students to ship their strategies. “Buddies, I would like your invaluable strategies…You’ll be able to ship them on my Twitter deal with,” he had tweeted.