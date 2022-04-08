GPAT Admission Card 2022: NTA has issued admission card on gpat.nta.nic.in, the exam will be held on this day.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Admission Card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022. Candidates appearing for GPAT 2022 can download their GPAT Admit Card 2022 from NTA’s official website gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth to download GPAT 2022 Admission Card. You can see below how to download the ticket.According to the instructions issued by the NTA, the GPAT 2022 exam will be held on April 9, 2022 from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates appearing for the examination will be tested in four major areas including their respective subjects. There are four areas – Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology. Candidates will also be tested on other subjects. The NTA had earlier on March 30 released a list of GPAT 2022 examination center cities for candidates.

Here’s how to download GPAT 2022 Admission Card 2022

Step 1: First visit the official website of NTA GPAT gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Download GPAT Admit Card’ link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials like application number and date of birth here.

Step 4: GPAT Admission 2022 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for exam day.

With one click, visit this direct link to download GPAT 2022 Admission Card-

Candidates pay attention …

Candidates should ensure that they have taken their GPAT 2022 Admissions to their respective examination centers as no candidate will be admitted to the examination center without admission. If candidates are having any difficulty in downloading GPAT 2022 Admission Card, they are requested to contact NTA through NTA Helpdesk or email at [email protected]