GPSC Civil Service Result 2021 Out, Download Gujarat Administrative Service Selection List for Mains Exam, Cut-Off @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

By | May 29, 2021
Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class-2 Prelims Result is offered gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Test Download Hyperlink

GPSC Civil Companies Pfelims Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the results of Prelims examination Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class-2. Candidates, who appeared in GPSC Civil Prelims Examination on 21 March 2021, can obtain GPSC Result 2021 from the official web site of GPSC – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result Hyperlink is given under. The candidates can obtain Gujarat Mains Civil Result, immediately, via the hyperlink under:

GPSC Civil Service Cut-Off

Class & Gender Minimize-off Marks  Whole Chosen Candidates
Normal Male 118.47  936
Normal Feminine  99.00 466
EWS Male  118.47  1383
EWS Feminine 99.00  254
SEBC Male  118.47 1730
SEBC Feminine 99.00  386

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result Download Hyperlink

The way to Download GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official web site of GPSC – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Click on on ‘Result’ Tab given on the left nook of the homepage
  3. Scroll until the tip, you will see that hyperlink ‘PT / Mains Outcomes’
  4. Click on on the hyperlink – ‘Eligibility List (Primary) – 26/2020-21 List of Eligible Candidates for Mains Written Examination – LECMWE-26-202021.pdf’
  5. Download GPSC Result PDF
  6. Test Roll Variety of Chosen Candidates

