GPSC Civil Service Result 2021 Out, Download Gujarat Administrative Service Selection List for Mains Exam, Cut-Off @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Civil Service Result 2021 Out, Download Gujarat Administrative Service Selection List for Mains Examination, Cut-Off @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in





GPSC Civil Companies Pfelims Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the results of Prelims examination Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class-2. Candidates, who appeared in GPSC Civil Prelims Examination on 21 March 2021, can obtain GPSC Result 2021 from the official web site of GPSC – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result Hyperlink is given under. The candidates can obtain Gujarat Mains Civil Result, immediately, via the hyperlink under:

GPSC Civil Service Cut-Off

Class & Gender Minimize-off Marks Whole Chosen Candidates Normal Male 118.47 936 Normal Feminine 99.00 466 EWS Male 118.47 1383 EWS Feminine 99.00 254 SEBC Male 118.47 1730 SEBC Feminine 99.00 386

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result Download Hyperlink

The way to Download GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2021 ?