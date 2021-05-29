GPSC Civil Service Result 2021 Out, Download Gujarat Administrative Service Selection List for Mains Exam, Cut-Off @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Civil Service Result 2021 Out, Download Gujarat Administrative Service Selection List for Mains Examination, Cut-Off @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class-2 Prelims Result is offered gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Test Download Hyperlink
GPSC Civil Companies Pfelims Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the results of Prelims examination Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class-2. Candidates, who appeared in GPSC Civil Prelims Examination on 21 March 2021, can obtain GPSC Result 2021 from the official web site of GPSC – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result Hyperlink is given under. The candidates can obtain Gujarat Mains Civil Result, immediately, via the hyperlink under:
GPSC Civil Service Cut-Off
|Class & Gender
|Minimize-off Marks
|Whole Chosen Candidates
|Normal Male
|118.47
|936
|Normal Feminine
|99.00
|466
|EWS Male
|118.47
|1383
|EWS Feminine
|99.00
|254
|SEBC Male
|118.47
|1730
|SEBC Feminine
|99.00
|386
GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result Download Hyperlink
The way to Download GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2021 ?
- Go to official web site of GPSC – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
- Click on on ‘Result’ Tab given on the left nook of the homepage
- Scroll until the tip, you will see that hyperlink ‘PT / Mains Outcomes’
- Click on on the hyperlink – ‘Eligibility List (Primary) – 26/2020-21 List of Eligible Candidates for Mains Written Examination – LECMWE-26-202021.pdf’
- Download GPSC Result PDF
- Test Roll Variety of Chosen Candidates
#GPSC #Civil #Service #Result #Download #Gujarat #Administrative #Service #Selection #List #Mains #Examination #CutOff #gpscgujaratgovin