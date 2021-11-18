gpsc Civil Services Main Result 2021: GPSC Civil Services Main Result: Gujarat Civil Service Main Exam Result Announced, Here is the direct link – How to check the result announced on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Highlights The main exams were held on July 20, 22 and 24.

A total of 962 candidates have qualified.

Interviews will be conducted from November 25.

GPSC Civil Service Main Exam Result Announced: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Service (Class 1 and 2) Main Written Examination held on July 20, 22 and 24. GPSC Main Exam Result (GPSC Civil Service Main Result 2021) has been published on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can view their results (Gujarat Civil Service (Class I, II) Main Examination 2021) only by visiting this website. A total of 962 candidates are eligible for the interview starting November 25. Candidates can check their result by following the simple steps given below.



View GPSC Civil Service Main Exam Result 2021 from this direct link

Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

GPSC Civil Services Main Result 2021 Direct Link



Check the GPSC Civil Services Main Result 2021 with these steps

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: A PDF appears on your screen.

Step 4: Check your roll number in it. (If you have a roll number, you have passed.)

Step 5: You can also download the PDF by clicking on the download option.

The GPSC said to the eligible candidates for the interview, “If there is any change in the postal address of the candidates who are eligible for the interview, they are requested to send an application to the office of the Commission for a new postal notification. Address along with relevant documents like copy of their application and call letters of primary and main examination.

Let us know that candidates who want to re-check their marks can apply on GPSC portal. Candidates can also request for marksheets.