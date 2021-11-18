gpsc Civil Services Main Result 2021: GPSC Civil Services Main Result: Gujarat Civil Service Main Exam Result Announced, Here is the direct link – How to check the result announced on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Highlights
- The main exams were held on July 20, 22 and 24.
- A total of 962 candidates have qualified.
- Interviews will be conducted from November 25.
Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.
GPSC Civil Services Main Result 2021 Direct Link
Check the GPSC Civil Services Main Result 2021 with these steps
Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.
Step 3: A PDF appears on your screen.
Step 4: Check your roll number in it. (If you have a roll number, you have passed.)
Step 5: You can also download the PDF by clicking on the download option.
The GPSC said to the eligible candidates for the interview, “If there is any change in the postal address of the candidates who are eligible for the interview, they are requested to send an application to the office of the Commission for a new postal notification. Address along with relevant documents like copy of their application and call letters of primary and main examination.
Let us know that candidates who want to re-check their marks can apply on GPSC portal. Candidates can also request for marksheets.
