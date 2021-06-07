GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2021, Apply Online @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched a notification relating to Deputy Section Officer on its official web site -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Particulars Right here

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched a notification relating to Deputy Section Officer on its official web site -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. As per the discover, the variety of vacancies for the put up is elevated and the applying hyperlink is re-opened. and eligible candidates can apply for GPSC Recruitment 2021 on or earlier than 11 June 2021 on gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Essential Date

Final Date of submission of utility: 11 June 2021

GPSC Emptiness Particulars

Deputy Section Officer: 34 Posts

GPSC Deputy Section Officer Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

A candidate shall maintain a Bachelor’s Diploma in Regulation (Particular) or L.L.B (three years) or Bachelor’s Diploma in Regulation (built-in) of 5 years course obtained from any of the Universities established or integrated by or underneath Central or State Act in India; or some other instructional establishment acknowledged as such or declared to be deemed as a College underneath part 3 of the College Grants Fee Act, 1956 or possess an equal qualification acknowledged by the Authorities Fundamental information of Pc Utility as prescribed in Gujarat Civil Providers Classification and Recruitment (Normal) Guidelines 1967; 3. Possess enough information of Gujarati and / or Hindi.

GPSC Deputy Section Officer Age Restrict:

20 to 38 years

Find out how to Apply for GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

and eligible candidates can apply by means of on-line mode on official web site gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or earlier than 11 June 2021.

Utility Price:

Rs. 100/-

GPSC Deputy Section Officer Notification

GPSC Deputy Section Officer Online Utility Hyperlink