GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2021, Apply Online @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched a notification relating to Deputy Section Officer on its official web site -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. As per the discover, the variety of vacancies for the put up is elevated and the applying hyperlink is re-opened. and eligible candidates can apply for GPSC Recruitment 2021 on or earlier than 11 June 2021 on gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
Essential Date
Final Date of submission of utility: 11 June 2021
GPSC Emptiness Particulars
Deputy Section Officer: 34 Posts
GPSC Deputy Section Officer Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification:
- A candidate shall maintain a Bachelor’s Diploma in Regulation (Particular) or L.L.B (three years) or Bachelor’s Diploma in Regulation (built-in) of 5 years course obtained from any of the Universities established or integrated by or underneath Central or State Act in India; or some other instructional establishment acknowledged as such or declared to be deemed as a College underneath part 3 of the College Grants Fee Act, 1956 or possess an equal qualification acknowledged by the Authorities
- Fundamental information of Pc Utility as prescribed in Gujarat Civil Providers Classification and Recruitment (Normal) Guidelines 1967; 3. Possess enough information of Gujarati and / or Hindi.
GPSC Deputy Section Officer Age Restrict:
20 to 38 years
Find out how to Apply for GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2021 ?
and eligible candidates can apply by means of on-line mode on official web site gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or earlier than 11 June 2021.
Utility Price:
Rs. 100/-
GPSC Deputy Section Officer Notification
GPSC Deputy Section Officer Online Utility Hyperlink
