GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Dental Surgeon Class-2 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the interview schedule for the Dental Surgeon posts – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF.

GPSC Dental Surgeon Interview Schedule 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the interview schedule for the posts of Dental Surgeon, Class-2 underneath Well being and Household Welfare. Fee will conduct the interview for Dental Surgeon Class-2 posts from 14 June 2021 onwards. Now all such candidates certified for the interview spherical for Dental Surgeon posts can examine the GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 from the official web site of GPSC – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Dental Surgeon, Class-2 posts on its official web site. Interview for Dental Surgeon, Class-2 posts towards Advt. No. 31/2019-20 is scheduled from 14 to 25 June 2021. Candidates can examine the roll quantity with date of interview obtainable on the official web site.

All such candidates certified for the Dental Surgeon, Gujarat Well being Providers, Well being and Household Welfare, Class-II publish towards Advt. No. 31/ 2019-20 can examine the main points GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 obtainable on the official web site. You possibly can examine the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given beneath.

Direct Hyperlink for GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Dental Surgeon Posts

Tips on how to Download: GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Dental Surgeon Posts