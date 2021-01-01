GPSC MVI Result 2021 Out for Inspector of Motor Vehicle Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF
Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the Provisional Result for Inspector of Motor Vehicle on its official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF.
GPSC MVI Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the Provisional Result for Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Division Class-2 Ports and Transport Department2 Submit towards Commercial No. 128/2019-20.
All these candidates who’ve utilized for Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2 put up can verify the Listing of Shortlisted candidates obtainable on the official web site of Gujarat Public Service Fee – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Gujarat Public Service Fee has uploaded the PDF of the provisional outcome i.e. Listing of Eligible Candidates for Appllication Scrutiny for the put up of Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2.
All such candidates utilized for the Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Division Class-2Ports and Transport Division towards Advt. No. 128/2019-20 can verify the listing of eligible candidates on its official web site. You’ll be able to verify the provisional outcome i.e. Listing of Eligible Candidates additionally with the direct hyperlink given beneath.
Direct Hyperlink for GPSC Result 2021 for Inspector of Motor Vehicle Posts
Tips on how to Download: GPSC Result 2021for Inspector of Motor Vehicle Posts
- Go to the official web site of Gujarat Public Service Fee i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- Go to to the Information & Occasions Listing part obtainable on the Residence Web page.
- Click on on the hyperlink Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Division Class-2Ports and Transport Division on the Residence Web page.
- You’re going to get the PDF of the specified Provisional Result in your display.
- You’ll be able to take Print Out of the identical and save a replica for future reference.
