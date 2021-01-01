GPSC MVI Result 2021 Out for Inspector of Motor Vehicle Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF





Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the Provisional Result for Inspector of Motor Vehicle on its official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF.

GPSC MVI Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the Provisional Result for Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Division Class-2 Ports and Transport Department2 Submit towards Commercial No. 128/2019-20.

All these candidates who’ve utilized for Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2 put up can verify the Listing of Shortlisted candidates obtainable on the official web site of Gujarat Public Service Fee – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Fee has uploaded the PDF of the provisional outcome i.e. Listing of Eligible Candidates for Appllication Scrutiny for the put up of Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2.

All such candidates utilized for the Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Division Class-2Ports and Transport Division towards Advt. No. 128/2019-20 can verify the listing of eligible candidates on its official web site. You’ll be able to verify the provisional outcome i.e. Listing of Eligible Candidates additionally with the direct hyperlink given beneath.

Direct Hyperlink for GPSC Result 2021 for Inspector of Motor Vehicle Posts

You Might Learn Additionally

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Providers, Tehsildar and different Posts

Authorities Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Authorities Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Examination/Interview/DV/Ability Take a look at and all stay Updates

Tips on how to Download: GPSC Result 2021for Inspector of Motor Vehicle Posts