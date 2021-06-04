GPSC PET Schedule 2021 Released for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF





Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the Police Inspector Class-2 Bodily Effectivity Take a look at (PET/PST) schedule on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF.

GPSC Police Inspector PET Schedule 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the Bodily Effectivity Take a look at (PET/PST) schedule for the submit of Police Inspector Class-2 in opposition to Advt. No. 110/2019-20. Fee will conduct the GPSC PET 2021 from June 14 to 18, 2021.

All such candidates who’ve certified for the Bodily Effectivity Take a look at (PET/PST) spherical for Police Inspector submit can examine the GPSC Police Inspector PET Schedule 2021 obtainable on the official web site of Gujarat Public Service Fee-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Based on the notification launched, Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) is ready to conduct the Bodily Effectivity Take a look at (PET/PST) for Police Inspector (Unarmed) beneath House Division from June 14 to 18, 2021.

It’s famous that Fee was to conduct the Bodily Effectivity Take a look at for Police Inspector Class-2 from 24 April 2021 onwards. However Bodily Effectivity Take a look at (PET/PST) was cancelled attributable to surge in COVID-19 circumstances.

A complete of 1772 candidates had been certified for the Bodily Effectivity Take a look at (Qualifying Take a look at) spherical. All such candidates who’ve certified for the Bodily Effectivity Take a look at schedule for the submit of Police Inspector Class-2 submit can examine the GPSC PET Schedule 2021.

Direct Hyperlink for GPSC PET Schedule 2021 Notification

The right way to Download: GPSC PET Schedule 2021 Notification