GPSC Police Inspector Admit Card 2021 Released @gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, PET/ PST to be held from 14 June onwards

GPSC Police Inspector Admit Card 2021 launched for PET PST @gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Verify direct hyperlink of admit card obtain, pet/pst dates and different updates right here.

GPSC Police Inspector PET/ PST Admit Card 2021:Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the Police Inspector PET/ PST Admit Card 2021 on its web site. All such candidates who enrolled themselves for Police Inspector Recruitment 2021 in opposition to the Advt No: 108 to 129/2019-20 can now obtain their admit playing cards by means of the official web site of GPSC.i.e. gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The PET/ PST for Advt No 110/2019-20 is scheduled to be held from 14 to 18 June 2021. The admit playing cards for a similar have been uploaded to the official web site. Candidates can obtain GPSC Police Inspector PET/ PST Admit Card 2021 by following the straightforward steps given under.

Go to the official web site of GPSC.i.e. gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Click on on GPSC Police Inspector PET/ PST Admit Card2021 flashing on the homepage. Enter the Choose Job, Affirmation Quantity, Delivery Date and click on on okay button. The GPSC Police Inspector PET/ PST Admit Card2021 will be displayed. Obtain GPSC Police Inspector PET/ PST Admit Card2021 and reserve it for future reference.

GPSC Police Inspector PET/ PST Admit Card 2021

The candidates can obtain GPSC Police Inspector PET/ PST Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above hyperlink. This recruitment is being performed to recruit 1458 vacancies for Chemist, Translator & Different Posts. The prelims on-line software for the aforesaid posts had been began from 26 December 2021 and 10 January 2021 whereas the registration for the mains examination was began from 27 Could to 17 June 2021.

All candidates are suggested to take a printout of the admit card and carry it together with the picture id card on the date of the Bodily Effectivity Check/Bodily Customary Check.

