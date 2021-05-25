GPSC Prelims 2021: Final Answer Key Out for Various Posts At gpsc.gujarat.gov.in | Details Here





New Delhi: The candidates who had appeared for Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC), we now have some essential information for you. The Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the ultimate reply key 2021 for Prelims exams. The candidates should observe that the reply secret’s launched for Gujarat Administrative providers class – I, Gujarat Civil Companies, Class – I, class – II, and Gujarat Municipal Chief officer service class II exams on Could 24. The candidates can now test the reply key on the official web site of the fee i.e. gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Additionally Learn – GPSC Assistant Professor End result 2019 Declared At gpsc.gujarat.gov.in | DETAILS HERE

The GPSC prelims examination was held on March 21 and the provisional reply key was launched on March 22. The provisional reply key was launched on March 22. Additionally Learn – GPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Posts of 1427 Medical Officer, Different Posts At present, Final Date March 31

For the comfort of the scholars, we now have talked about the steps via which the candidates can test the reply key: Additionally Learn – GPSC Provisional Key 2021 Launched on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in | Here’s Tips on how to Obtain

Go to the official web site of GPSC or click on on the direct hyperlink right here On the homepage click on on the reply tab A brand new web page will open Click on on Final Key (Prelim) – 26/2020-21 Answer key shall be displayed on the display screen Obtain the laborious copy of identical for the long run use

The fee will quickly add the GPSC Prelims End result 2021 for numerous posts on its web site.