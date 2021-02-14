GPSC Prelims Result 2021 Out for Hydrologist Class-2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF





GPSC Prelims Result 2021 : Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has declared the prelims outcome for the Hydrologist Class-2 put up towards Advt. No. 43/2020-21. All such candidates who’ve appeared within the prelims examination for Hydrologist Class-2 can verify the outcome accessible on the official web site of Gujarat Public Service Fee i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has carried out the Aggressive (Preliminary) Examination on 14.02.2021. Candidates who’ve appeared within the prelims examination can verify their outcome accessible on the official web site of GPSC.

Now all of the candidates declared provisionally certified in prelim examination should seem for the Predominant (Descriptive) Examination topic to their fulfilling all circumstances of eligibility of Advt. No. 43/2020-21.

Fee will launch the marks obtained by the candidates on its official web site. All Candidates can view their obtained marks from 12.05.2021 through the use of their credentials on web-link to be displayed on Fee’s web site -https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

All Candidates declared Certified for Predominant (Descriptive) Examination should apply once more via on-line Software Kind prescribed for admission to the Predominant Written Examination. Candidates can verify the GPSC Prelims Result 2021 for Hydrologist Class-2 Post on the official web site of GPSC. You possibly can verify the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given beneath.

