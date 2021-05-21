GPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Associate Professor Pharmacology Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF





Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has declared the consequence for the Associate Professor, Pharmacology publish on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Associate Professor Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has declared the consequence for the Associate Professor, Pharmacology, Normal State Service, Class-1 publish on 21 Might 2021.

All such candidates who’ve utilized for the Associate Professor, Pharmacology publish can test the consequence out there on the official web site of Gujarat Public Service Fee i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has uploaded the listing of eligible candidates for utility scrutiny for Associate Professor, Pharmacology publish in opposition to commercial No. 53/2019-20. Candidates utilized for the Associate Professor, Pharmacology, Normal State Service, Class-1 Well being and Household Welfare Division can test the provisional consequence out there on the official web site.

It’s famous that Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has invited purposes for the Associate Professor, Pharmacology, Normal State Service, Class-1 posts beneath Well being and Household Welfare Division. All such candidates utilized for the Associate Professor, Pharmacology publish can test the provisional consequence out there on the official web site. You’ll be able to test the provisional consequence additionally with the dirct hyperlink given under.

Direct Hyperlink for GPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Associate Professor Pharmacology Post

The right way to Download: GPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Associate Professor Pharmacology Post