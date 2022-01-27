gpsc Result 2022: GPSC Civil Service Result 2022: GPSC Civil & Administrative Service Exam Result, here is the list – gpsc Civil Service Result 2022, Government Result on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, at direct link

Highlights Result of GPSC Civil and Administration Service Pre-Examination.

More than 5000 candidates pass the main examination.

The exams were held on December 26, 2021.

GPSC Civil Service Results 2022: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the results of GPSC Civil and Administrative Service Pre-Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for the preliminary examination of Gujarat Administrative Service Class-I, Gujarat Civil Service Class-I and II and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officer Service Class-II held in December 2021 can visit the official website of the Commission (GPSC) gpsc. You can check your result (GPSC result 2022) by going to .gujarat.gov.in.



GPSC Civil Service Examination, Administrative Service Examination and Chief Officer Service Examination of State Municipalities were conducted on 26th December 2021 by Gujarat Public Service Commission. A total of 5315 candidates have temporarily qualified for this combined competitive (primary) examination. The list of selected candidates for the main examination (GPSC Main 2022) has been uploaded on the official website. In addition, the commission has also issued a category-wise cut-off and total number of candidates. Click here to check the cut off-

According to the examination rules, all the candidates selected for the GPSC main examination will have to re-apply for the main examination through detailed application as per the instructions of the commission. The required information about the application can be seen on the website. You can see below how to check the results.

GPSC Civil Service Results 2022: Learn How To Check Results

Step 1: First visit the official website of GPSC gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Results’ tab and go to ‘PT / Main Results’.

Step 3: Now scroll down and click on Advt. No. 30 / 2021-22 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class-1 and Class-2 and Gujarat Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2 ‘link.

Step 4: Click on the PDF link here.

Step 5: The list of roll number of eligible candidates in GPSC Prelims will open.

Step 6: Check your roll number and keep a hard copy of PDF with you for future reference.

Direct link to download GPSC Results PDF