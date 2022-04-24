GPSSB Recruitment 2022: More than 3000 Vacancies for Women Health Workers in this State, Apply from 26th April – How to Apply for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for Women Health Workers

Gujarat Panchayat Seva Nivad Mandal (GPSSB) has published notification for various posts for women health workers (GPSSB Recruitment 2022). As per the notification, the board will recruit 3137 posts for Female Health Worker (FHW Recruitment). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Board at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates should note that the application process will start from 26th April, 2022 and the last date to apply is fixed on 10th May, 2022.

Step 1- To apply, candidates should first visit the official website of the Board, gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Go

Step 2- Now click on the “Recruitment Tab” link on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Then click on ‘Latest Job Notifications’.

Step 4- Now click on ‘female Health Worker jobs notification advt’.

Step 5- Read the instructions carefully. If you are eligible to apply, start the application process.

Step 6- Now fill the application carefully and enter all the details.

Step 7- Submit the form.

Step 8- After filling out the form, take a printout of the application for future reference.



Vacancy details

Total Posts- 3137

Educational Qualification

According to the recruitment, candidates wishing to apply must have a certificate of basic training course for women health workers.

Age limit

The age of the candidate to apply should be between 18 to 41 years.

Important date

Application start – 26 April 2022

Last date to apply – 19 May 2022