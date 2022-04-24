Education

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: More than 3000 Vacancies for Women Health Workers in this State, Apply from 26th April – How to Apply for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for Women Health Workers

4 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
GPSSB Recruitment 2022: More than 3000 Vacancies for Women Health Workers in this State, Apply from 26th April – How to Apply for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for Women Health Workers
Written by admin
GPSSB Recruitment 2022: More than 3000 Vacancies for Women Health Workers in this State, Apply from 26th April – How to Apply for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for Women Health Workers

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: More than 3000 Vacancies for Women Health Workers in this State, Apply from 26th April – How to Apply for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for Women Health Workers

Gujarat Panchayat Seva Nivad Mandal (GPSSB) has published notification for various posts for women health workers (GPSSB Recruitment 2022). As per the notification, the board will recruit 3137 posts for Female Health Worker (FHW Recruitment). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Board at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates should note that the application process will start from 26th April, 2022 and the last date to apply is fixed on 10th May, 2022.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 will thus be able to complete the application process

Step 1- To apply, candidates should first visit the official website of the Board, gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Go
Step 2- Now click on the “Recruitment Tab” link on the homepage of the website.
Step 3- Then click on ‘Latest Job Notifications’.
Step 4- Now click on ‘female Health Worker jobs notification advt’.
Step 5- Read the instructions carefully. If you are eligible to apply, start the application process.
Step 6- Now fill the application carefully and enter all the details.
Step 7- Submit the form.
Step 8- After filling out the form, take a printout of the application for future reference.

Click on the link below for notification.
GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification

Vacancy details
Total Posts- 3137

Educational Qualification
According to the recruitment, candidates wishing to apply must have a certificate of basic training course for women health workers.

READ Also  HSCL Recruitment 2021 Notification 20 Managerial Posts, Earn upto 2 Lakh

Age limit
The age of the candidate to apply should be between 18 to 41 years.

Important date
Application start – 26 April 2022
Last date to apply – 19 May 2022

UPSC Interview Questions: UPSC Interviews ask such confusing questions

#GPSSB #Recruitment #Vacancies #Women #Health #Workers #State #Apply #26th #April #Apply #GPSSB #Recruitment #Women #Health #Workers

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment