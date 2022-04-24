GPSSB Recruitment 2022: More than 3000 Vacancies for Women Health Workers in this State, Apply from 26th April – How to Apply for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for Women Health Workers
GPSSB Recruitment 2022 will thus be able to complete the application process
Step 1- To apply, candidates should first visit the official website of the Board, gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Go
Step 2- Now click on the “Recruitment Tab” link on the homepage of the website.
Step 3- Then click on ‘Latest Job Notifications’.
Step 4- Now click on ‘female Health Worker jobs notification advt’.
Step 5- Read the instructions carefully. If you are eligible to apply, start the application process.
Step 6- Now fill the application carefully and enter all the details.
Step 7- Submit the form.
Step 8- After filling out the form, take a printout of the application for future reference.
Click on the link below for notification.
GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification
Vacancy details
Total Posts- 3137
Educational Qualification
According to the recruitment, candidates wishing to apply must have a certificate of basic training course for women health workers.
Age limit
The age of the candidate to apply should be between 18 to 41 years.
Important date
Application start – 26 April 2022
Last date to apply – 19 May 2022
