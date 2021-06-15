#GraciasLuna: Spanish aid volunteer abused online for hugging migrant, netizens fight back by thanking her

#GraciasLuna: Spanish aid volunteer abused online for hugging migrant, netizens fight back by thanking her

by
#GraciasLuna: Spanish aid volunteer abused online for hugging migrant, netizens fight back by thanking her

#GraciasLuna: Spanish aid volunteer abused online for hugging migrant, netizens fight back by thanking her

As lots of of migrants had been seen speeding to Spanish’s coast this week, {a photograph} through which a Pink Cross volunteer is tenderly hugging and consoling a Senegalese man has captured the uncooked humanity of the second. Though the picture has moved many online, it additionally invited a torrent of xenophobic and sexist abuses for the Spanish volunteer, Luna Rayes, from far-right supporters.

Among the many many images concerning the episode on the Tarajal seaside and the political pressure between Spain and Morocco, it was the picture of Reyes embracing the migrant who cried inconsolably after reaching the Ceutí coast that put a face to all these extending their help to the susceptible.

Hours after the picture went viral, nonetheless, Reyes needed to set her social media accounts to personal over a barrage of hateful remarks.

“The woman was making an attempt in any respect prices to calm the person and instructed him to not fear, that every part could be effective, that her buddy was effective (…) It’s true that generally, what he talks extra, is a hug,” Bernat Armangwe, photojournalist at Related Press, who witnessed the scene was quoted by The Informant.

The video of the aid employee comforting the migrant, giving him water upon reaching the shore additionally went viral. The video posted by El Mundo obtained over 2.5 million views on Twitter alone and was shared extensively throughout different platforms as nicely.

Based on a Guardian report she was focused by a torrent of abuse from supporters of Spain’s far-right Vox social gathering and others incensed by the unprecedented arrival of 8,000 migrants in Ceuta.

Reacting to all of the criticism and online trolling, the aid employee described her motion of hugging somebody in want as “essentially the most regular factor on the planet”.

“They noticed that my boyfriend was Black, they wouldn’t cease insulting me and saying horrible, racist issues to me,” the 20-year-old, instructed the Spanish tv channel RTVE.

Now because the picture and video are going viral, netizens throughout the globe are showering love and help to the aid employee. Messages hailing the hug quickly started pouring in, eclipsing insults and hashtag #GraciasLuna began to pattern online.

“#GraciasLuna for representing the perfect values of our society,” responded Spanish Economic system Minister Nadia Calviño, whereas one other minister described the picture as a “image of hope and solidarity”. “Disgrace on those that attacked a devoted lady serving to a fellow human being in essentially the most troublesome of occasions,” wrote one other Twitter person reacting to the picture.

Nevertheless, not every part was constructive across the shores to greet the migrants. Round two-thirds of the migrants who reached Ceuta have now been returned to Morocco, based on Spanish authorities. The wave of crossings earlier this week got here after Morocco appeared to loosen its border restrictions, BBC Information reported.

“Some have steered the choice was in response to Spain permitting the top of the Polisario Entrance – a gaggle looking for independence from Morocco within the disputed Western Sahara – to enter the nation for medical remedy in April,” the report added.


#GraciasLuna #Spanish #aid #volunteer #abused #online #hugging #migrant #netizens #fight #thanking

Leave a Comment