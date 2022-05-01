Grading the Giants 2022 NFL draft picks



The last time that the Giants added as many players in the NFL draft as they did this week was when Eli Manning was in his final spring camp at Mississippi.

In a sign of how wide open the competition is for roster spots, the Giants made 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. General manager Joe Schoen sought versatility as he tries the affordable homegrown way to improve the underwhelming roster he inherited.

Schoen’s first draft was a bit of a roller-coaster ride, with a dip in the middle, but he proved he has the authority to make his choices and he has belief in his convictions. Here are The Post’s pick-by-pick grades for the Giants’ draft class:

Schoen was prepared for every scenario within the top five picks and showed it by abandoning the plan to take an offensive tackle in order to maximize the value of his team’s first two picks. After 19 sacks in college, Thibodeaux profiles as the Giants’ most dangerous pass rusher since Jason Pierre-Paul was traded before the 2018 season. He even possesses some of Justin Tuck’s inside-outside versatility. The Giants felt comfortable after investigating questions about his effort and commitment.

Grade: A-

Thibodeaux and Neal widely were considered the top two prospects in the class as recently as October. The Giants landed both because they were comfortable letting the Panthers choose the first offensive tackle at No. 6, knowing that they had near-identical grades on both Ikem Ekwonu (whom Carolina selected) and Neal. Pairing Neal, a career 40-game starter, with 2020 first-round left tackle Andrew Thomas will go a long way toward solving a decade-long problem.

Grade: A+

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal AP; Cal Sport

Round 2, No. 43 overall: Wan’Dale Robinson (WR, Kentucky)

Instead of drafting a potential starter at tight end, guard, linebacker or safety, the Giants traded back twice from No. 36 and wound up with a 5-foot-8 gadget receiver. Robinson was productive (104 catches for 1,334 yards) last season, but had as many drops (seven) as touchdowns. His skills overlap with those of 2021 first-rounder Kadarius Toney. Unlike available receivers Skyy Moore, John Metchie and Alec Pierce, Robinson wasn’t included in The Post’s scouts-aided Top 100 rankings or the NFL Network’s Top 150.

Grade: D+

Round 3, No. 67 overall: Joshua Ezeudu (OG, North Carolina)

Throw him into the deep mix to start at left guard. Ezeudu has tackle/guard flexibility — after starting at three positions and sometimes rotating positions during one drive — but still is considered a developmental prospect with upside as a future starter. He blocked in an RPO offense, in which Giants quarterback Daniel Jones shines.

Grade: B

Joshua Ezeudu USA TODAY Sports

Round 3, No. 81 overall: Cordale Flott (CB, LSU)

The issue with constant regime changes like the Giants have had is that new evaluators want their own talent. So the Giants picked a slot cornerback in the middle rounds for the third straight draft (Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson). Flott, who made one interception in 35 career games, was a consensus fourth- or fifth-rounder who looks like a reach.

Grade: C

Round 4, No. 112 overall: Daniel Bellinger (TE, San Diego State)

Much the opposite of departed tight end Evan Engram, Bellinger’s strengths are run blocking and securing the catch (zero drops on 31 catches last season). Bellinger is nowhere near as explosive as Engram, but Ricky Seals-Jones is the pass-catcher in the Giants’ new tight end duo. Bellinger could also play H-back, which is a trait the Giants want in backup tight ends.

Grade: B+

Round 4, No. 114 overall, Dane Belton (S, Iowa)

The Giants waited too long to address safety considering there were only two (Xavier McKinney, Julian Love) on the roster. Belton lined up as a hybrid outside linebacker/safety and earned his way onto First-Team All-Big Ten, but his 4.43-second 40-yard dash pushed him up draft boards. Five interceptions last season was nice, but he needs to be better against the run to play in the box.

Grade: B-

Round 5, No. 146 overall: Micah McFadden (LB, Indiana)

It’s not difficult to picture defensive coordinator Wink Martindale pounding the table here. McFadden’s three straight seasons of double-digit tackles suggests how aggressive he was in a blitz-heavy defense. Sometimes, the scheme just fits a player. He was the highest-graded off-ball linebacker as a pass rusher in the nation last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Grade: A-

Micah McFadden AP

Round 5, No. 147 overall: D.J. Davidson (DT, Arizona State)

After years of overdrafting interior defensive linemen who don’t pressure the passer, the Giants found a stout run-stuffer in the late rounds. He played in just eight games over his first three years after high school. He’s approaching his four-year wedding anniversary and 25th birthday. He’s a 327-pounder with the readiness to use his strength against grown men.

Grade: C

Round 5, No. 173 overall: Marcus McKethan (OG, North Carolina)

While the Giants are heavily invested at tackle, they are assembling lottery tickets at guard. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound McKethan, who was Ezeudu’s teammate in college, looks and acts the part of a mauler. Power is good, but only if it is paired with body control to not fall out of position. He started 37 games at right guard.

Grade: C

Round 6, No. 182 overall Darrian Beavers (LB, Cincinnati)

Value! After a few reaches earlier, Beavers was on the fringe of Top 100 discussions. He might be the most versatile in a draft class of versatility, after playing at all three levels (defensive end, linebacker and safety) over 62 career games. Beavers brings the boom when he drops his shoulder.

Grade: B+

Overall draft class grade: B+