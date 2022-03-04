World

Graham calls on Russians to assassinate Putin: ‘The only way this ends’

14 hours ago
Sen. Lindsay Graham on Thursday called on the Russians to “step in” and assassinate President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine – then doubled down on Friday morning.

“Someone from Russia has to get on the plate. Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Steffenberg in the Russian military,” said Graham, R.S.C. Says “Hannity.”

Brutus was a Roman politician who assassinated the dictator Julius Caesar, and Steffenberg was a German military officer who tried to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

“The only way to end it is for someone from my friend Russia to take this guy out,” Graham continued. “You have to do a great service to your country and a great service to the world.”

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C., February 7, 2019 at Capitol Hill. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, file)

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C., February 7, 2019 at Capitol Hill. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, file)

Graham repeated the “Hannity” comment in tweets. “The only people who can fix this are the Russian people,” he said, urging them to “move on to the plate” or else stay “isolated from the rest of the world” for the rest of their lives.

The senator’s remarks drew a swift response from others, worrying they could provoke Putin and contribute to a US-led war between the world’s two leading nuclear powers.

That pushback came from both sides of the isle.

“Seriously, wtf?” House “Squad” member representative Ilhan Omar, D-Min, tweeted.

“I really want our members of Congress to cool it down and control their comments because the administration works to avoid WWlll,” he added. “While the world is paying close attention to how the United States and its leaders are reacting, Lindsay’s comments and remarks made by some members of the House are not helpful.”

“While we are all praying for peace and for the people of Ukraine, it is irresponsible, dangerous and uninterrupted,” Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., Tweeted. “We need a leader with a calm mind and a stable mind. Not bloodthirsty extremist politicians who are trying hard to tweet demanding assassination.”

And Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, called the remarks “criminal” and “offensive and unacceptable.”

Even after that pushback from his own team, Graham stood up to “Fox and Friends” comments on Friday morning, urging the Russians to “get up and accept.” [Putin] He responded by accusing Antonov of “supporting one of Putin’s war criminals.”

“You, my friend, have to apologize,” Graham said.

Graham further told Fox & Friends that he would like to see Putin, with top Russian military officials and even independent troops obeying his orders, that Russia has tried war crimes in Ukraine.

Momentum is being created in Congress behind efforts to ban Russian oil imports to the United States. Graham is one of the main sponsors of a bill introduced Thursday by Sense Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Joe Manchin, DW.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. And Republican Andy Barr R. K., each has introduced his own version of the law in recent times.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de-Calif, said she supported the effort. And Progressive Representative Roe Khanna, de-Calif, told Gadget Clock on Thursday that a ban on Russian oil imports was an option that President Biden should take seriously.

“Nancy Pelosi is with us,” Graham told a news conference Thursday in support of the Manchin-Murkowski bill. “Which surprised me, ‘What am I doing?’ That’s right! “

“Putin brings everyone together,” Manchin quipped in response to Graham’s remarks.

But Graham has largely stood alone in his pressure on the Russians to assassinate Putin.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called Graham’s remarks on Thursday night an “extraordinarily bad idea.”

