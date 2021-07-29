Graham Company Announces Season of In-Person Performances

The Martha Graham Dance Company will launch new works by Andrea Miller and Hofesh Shechter in New York City during its next season, the troupe announced Thursday. The first, by Miller, will be performed at the Joyce Theater in the fall. Shechter’s dance will premiere in April 2022 as part of the inaugural City Center Dance Festival.

A third new play, based on Graham’s Most Lost Song for Innocent Comedians, will premiere at the Soraya Performing Arts Center in Northridge, Calif., In March 2022, and will be performed at the festival. City Center.

While the company performed briefly this spring – it presented a short program at the Guggenheim in April and was on a mixed bill at Kaatsbaan in May – the season opening at the Joyce, October 26-31, will mark its full return. live. . “I have no doubt that the exhilaration of being in the physical presence of our audience – experiencing this deeply personal and emotional connection with heightened appreciation – will be the undeniable highlight of this season,” said Janet Eilber, group artistic director, in a press release. declaration.

Miller’s dance, still untitled, will be performed by eight dancers and set to music by composer Will Epstein, with whom she has previously collaborated. Shechter’s work, currently called “Convergence”, will use all of the dancers in the company; Daniil Simkin, director of the American Ballet Theater and Staatsballett Berlin, will join them in selected performances.