Graham supports SC Judge J. Michelle Childs as possible Biden SCOTUS pick: ‘Anyone else would be problematic’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RSC, on Sunday threw support behind U.S. District Court Judge Jay Michelle Child as President Biden’s choice for Supreme Court nomination, saying any other candidate would be “problematic” in getting votes from split Republicans in the Senate. Along the party line.

“I think he’s got the most Republican votes,” Graham told ABC’s “This Week” host George Stefanopoulos, referring to the children, who are currently sitting on the federal bench in his home state of South Carolina. “I would be very interested in supporting him because of his background. He didn’t go to Harvard or Yale, which I think is a plus. He went to the University of South Carolina. But we’ll wait and see what President Biden does.”

“But I told him and his team that if you nominate Michelle Childs, she must be in liberal camp, but she has a hell of a story,” Graham added. “And he’s going to be someone who, I think, can get the Senate together and get more than 60 votes. Anyone else can be problematic.”

Durbin defends Biden to announce Scott’s selection to be black woman: ‘They have been put to the test’

Biden met with Democrats in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday who will lead the confirmation process for the nominee to replace retired Justice Stephen Brayer.

Sources told Gadget Clock that the White House has quietly begun the process of verifying more than a dozen names, including a wide mix of federal and state lawyers, academics and lawyers from groups such as the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Biden says he plans to make a decision by the end of February and that his choice would be a black woman.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Who will oversee the confirmation process as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says getting a bipartisan vote of approval for Biden’s final nominee is a top priority. As former chairman, Graham backed former President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Connie Barrett to the seat just days before the 2020 presidential election. He led efforts to protect Trump’s other pick, Brett Kavanagh, from sexual harassment charges until final approval by the high court.

Dealing with the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Graham said “this week” that if Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens to invade Ukraine, he is working with Congress on a bilateral pre-invasion ban but claims “the White House is pushing back.” ”

To Putin, Graham warned that an attack would have a lasting effect.

“This is not the last president of the United States. If Russia invades Ukraine, you will destroy US-Russian relations for decades.”

Graham also predicted the GOP’s success in this year’s midterm elections, predicting that Republicans would at least regain control of the House. He emphasized that the Republicans, as a party, had “returned to the game” after the January 6, 2021 riots in the US Capitol, “mainly because of the failure of democracy.”

The senator said he supported former President Trump’s bid for a possible re-election in 2024 but suggested that he stop discussing fraud allegations in the 2020 election and re-focus on the future Republican Party agenda.

“If he’s talking about the 2020 election, I think it hurts his cause and, frankly, it hurts the Republican Party,” Graham said.

“I think Biden’s approval ratings are in the tank because his policies aren’t working,” Graham said before giving details of what Trump should focus on in his decision to run again.

“He needs to talk about how to fix a broken border, how to repair damage through Biden’s economic agenda, and how to make the world a safer place,” he said.

Gadget Clock’ Jackie Heinrich, Shannon Brim and Bill Myers contributed to this report.