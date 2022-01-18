Grammy Awards To Be Held In Las Vegas On April 3 – CBS Los Angeles



LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — The sixty fourth annual Grammy Awards will now be held on the MGM Grand Backyard Enviornment in Las Vegas on April 3, the Recording Academy has introduced.

The ceremony was initially scheduled for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Enviornment in downtown Los Angeles however was postponed resulting from rising considerations surrounding the Omicron variant.

Trevor Noah will return as grasp of ceremonies.

With the Grammy ceremony shifting airdates, the CMT Music Awards will transfer from its initially scheduled date of Sunday, April 3 to a later date in April.

Details about the date and site of the awards present shall be introduced within the coming weeks.

“As soon as we realized the necessity to transfer the GRAMMY Awards to a later date resulting from present well being considerations, we got here collectively shortly with our companions on the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two unimaginable music occasions and make the most of the total energy of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to advertise them,” mentioned Jack Sussman, Govt Vice President, Specials, Music, Dwell Occasions & Various Programming, CBS. “Popping out of an thrilling month of faculty basketball on CBS, we’re thrilled to proceed our programming momentum with these two large dwell occasions for tv within the spring.”

“We’re excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to placed on a world-class present,” mentioned Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “From the second we introduced the postponement of the unique present date, we’ve got been inundated with heartfelt messages of assist and solidarity from the artist neighborhood. We’re humbled by their generosity and grateful for his or her unwavering dedication to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission. We recognize the management CBS has proven throughout these difficult weeks and the pliability of the CMTs and others who labored towards this resolution.”

The 2022 Grammy Awards will now broadcast dwell from the MGM Grand Backyard Enviornment from 8:00-11:30 p.m. on CBS Tv Community and obtainable dwell and on demand on Paramount+.