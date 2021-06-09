Grammy-winning musician Mark Ronson announces engagement to Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer

A number of Grammy-winning musician Impress Ronson has introduced his engagement to Grace Gummer, the daughter of dilapidated Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

The 45-year-dilapidated songwriter and file producer made the revelation all through his look on “The FADER Undercover”, reported Other people journal.

“I bought engaged final weekend,” Ronson said.

The musician moreover unfolded in regards to the intimate second that he shared with Gummer, 35, after they purchased engaged.

“There’s a plaque for that someplace. There’s a chief kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque. Nevertheless no, it turned perpetually, it will be etched. It’s aloof my file,” he said.

The couple had at present sparked engagement rumours when Gummer turned noticed sporting a diamond ring on her left hand in Might effectively presumably moreover this yr.

Ronson and Gummer had been courting since 2020 after being first noticed on a dinner date in Recent York in September.

That is able to be the second marriage for each the celebrities.

Gummer, who’s the third baby of Streep and husband Don Gummer, turned briefly married in 2019 to Tay Strathairn.

The pair separated after truthful correct 42 days collectively, with Gummer formally submitting for divorce in early 2020.

Ronson turned earlier married to French actor Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.