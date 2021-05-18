Grand Theft Auto 5 is coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X in November



One in all the bestselling video games of all time is coming to next-gen consoles at the finish of the 12 months. Right this moment, Rockstar introduced that Grand Theft Auto V and its on-line spinoff will each be launching on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on November eleventh; the new model was beforehand introduced at the PS5’s reveal occasion final 12 months.

We don’t but know what precisely might be modified for the next-gen iterations, however Rockstar says they are going to be “expanded and enhanced.” It’s additionally not clear what the improve path will seem like for present house owners of the sport. GTA On-line, in the meantime, might be accessible as a standalone title, and Sony beforehand mentioned that it will be free for all PS5 house owners throughout its first three months of availability.

Regardless of launching in 2013 — it debuted on the PS3 and Xbox 360 — GTAV has proved to be an everlasting hit, one that can quickly span three generations of sport consoles. Writer Take Two says the sport has offered greater than 140 million copies to date.