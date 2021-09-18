‘Grandfamily’ housing meets the needs of older Americans raising children

Ms. Lynn was at her breaking point when a child welfare worker told her about Bridge Meadows, a new multi-generational housing community for low-income older adults, adoptive families or “grandparent families” – a With a grandparent, adult family member, or friend raising a child – just like him. In Bridge Meadows, North Portland, there were nine townhouses available to eligible families and 27 apartments for single, older adults. In addition to affordable rentals, Bridge Meadows will offer social services such as mental health specialists.

Less than three months later, Ms. Lin was there unpacking the packing. “There was a world of weight off my shoulders,” she said.

More older Americans are finding shelter in “grandfamily housing” communities across the country. Roughly 2.7 million children are being raised in grandparents, and programs such as Bridge Meadows aim to provide stable housing. Additionally, such communities can help older adults find their footing as they struggle with unpredictable care expenses, skyrocketing housing costs and a lack of accessible homes for the elderly or disabled.

Experts say there is little comprehensive national data on the development of such projects over the past decade. There are at least 19 grandfamily housing programs with on-site services United States, financed by a mix of public and private funding, according to Generation United, a nonprofit focused on intergenerational collaboration. Projects are underway in Washington, D.C., and Redmond, Ore., and lawmakers in the House re-introduced the Grandfamily Housing Act, which would create a national pilot program to expand grandfamily housing.

The pandemic has illuminated the country’s limited housing options, and individual-led homes aged 65 and older are growing faster than other age groups. “Grandparents have been raising grandchildren for a long time,” said Rodney Harrell, vice president of family, home and community at AARP. “It is relatively recently that housing developers have started to pay attention.”