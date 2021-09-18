‘Grandfamily’ housing meets the needs of older Americans raising children
When Jackie Lynn’s niece gave birth after using heroin during pregnancy, Ms. Lynn swung into action.
She thought she had turned the page on parenting, after raising two children and being single for 14 years. But after her niece underwent treatment, Ms. Lynn moved from Washington state to Oregon in 2009 to care for the baby and her four siblings. Her job as a manager became untenable, so she took a pay cut – even as her expenses increased.
“The kids were there. They needed me,” Ms. Lynn, now 67, said. “It’s not like you can choose to walk away with something like that.”
For about a year, Ms. Lin rented an apartment and took about four hours each day between babysitting and work. She adopted three children; Two others moved in with other relatives.
Ms. Lynn was at her breaking point when a child welfare worker told her about Bridge Meadows, a new multi-generational housing community for low-income older adults, adoptive families or “grandparent families” – a With a grandparent, adult family member, or friend raising a child – just like him. In Bridge Meadows, North Portland, there were nine townhouses available to eligible families and 27 apartments for single, older adults. In addition to affordable rentals, Bridge Meadows will offer social services such as mental health specialists.
Less than three months later, Ms. Lin was there unpacking the packing. “There was a world of weight off my shoulders,” she said.
More older Americans are finding shelter in “grandfamily housing” communities across the country. Roughly 2.7 million children are being raised in grandparents, and programs such as Bridge Meadows aim to provide stable housing. Additionally, such communities can help older adults find their footing as they struggle with unpredictable care expenses, skyrocketing housing costs and a lack of accessible homes for the elderly or disabled.
Experts say there is little comprehensive national data on the development of such projects over the past decade. There are at least 19 grandfamily housing programs with on-site services United States, financed by a mix of public and private funding, according to Generation United, a nonprofit focused on intergenerational collaboration. Projects are underway in Washington, D.C., and Redmond, Ore., and lawmakers in the House re-introduced the Grandfamily Housing Act, which would create a national pilot program to expand grandfamily housing.
The pandemic has illuminated the country’s limited housing options, and individual-led homes aged 65 and older are growing faster than other age groups. “Grandparents have been raising grandchildren for a long time,” said Rodney Harrell, vice president of family, home and community at AARP. “It is relatively recently that housing developers have started to pay attention.”
An estimated 2.3 million grandparents are primary caregivers. Since the Great Recession and during the American opioid epidemic, emergency caregivers stepped in while parents were incarcerated and dealing with addiction, said Donna Butts, executive director of Generations United.
“It’s not something you have months to prepare for,” Ms Butts said. “You’re lucky if you have the hours.”
In Oregon, the foster care system was inundated during the methamphetamine crisis, said Bridge Meadows executive director Derenda Schubert. More children in foster care are being raised by relatives, and grandparents scramble to find large, accessible homes. And if the grandparent is not the child’s legal guardian, it becomes difficult to find housing; According to Generation United, one in three eligible grandparents receives housing assistance.
The emergency is colliding as older adults face a national housing crisis that disproportionately burdens people of color, low-income people, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ communities. According to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, the number of “cost-burdened” older homes, defined as those paying more than 30 percent of their income for housing, reached nearly 10.2 million in 2019. Furthermore, according to the Harvard Center, less than 4 percent of American homes had basic accessibility facilities in 2011, the latest available measure. This puts pressure on grandparents to raise children with disabilities, which account for about a quarter of all grandparents raising children.
Meanwhile, low-income, aged caregivers may face eligibility barriers for housing. Many age-restricted communities do not allow children, so grandparents who suddenly need to raise them may need to relocate or even face eviction. “Literally, you’re just stuck,” said Dr. Harrell.
Others liquidate retirement savings, give up on medical care or refinance homes. Rose Steiger, 69, started raising her granddaughter the same year she lost her job. Ms. Steiger spoke to Kansas City, Mo., via foreclosure. I have lost the house I had owned for almost three decades.
This entangled Ms. Stiger and her granddaughter in a cycle of housing insecurity: they moved four times in four years, bouncing between rental homes until one of Ms. Stiger’s support group counselors asked them to move to the grandfamily. Didn’t mention Pemberton Park.
She remembers her relief when she moved into a comfortable, two-bedroom apartment in 2011. She could walk to the grocery store and to the bank, and eventually settle down in one place.
Ms. Stiger then pushed herself to connect the grandparents with resources, becoming an advocate for homes like hers. “I just went out in public and started talking and preaching,” said Ms. Steiger, who leads support groups and gives presentations at church churches, elected officials, and national conventions. “While I was going through the stuff, I wish there was someone to help me.
“It takes a village. This is our village,” she said.
Grandfamily housing projects can vary – who is eligible, what is the focus, how they are financed. They are in rural areas, such as Fiddlers’ Annex in Smithville, Tenn., and in urban areas, such as Plaza West in Washington, DC.
At Bridge Meadows, the community is made up of foster care families and older adults without children.
Ms. Lynn’s son, Brody Lynn, 13, appreciated spending his evenings in art classes and movie nights with older neighbors. “It’s like the last bit of his life,” he said. “It’s definitely special to be with them as they get older.”
Residents find their way to these communities through different routes. Peter Cordero and his granddaughter had been in New York City’s homeless shelter system for more than a year when they read about the Grandparents family’s apartment in the Bronx. Mr. Cordero, who is handicapped, The housing applications were closed without any response.
Since 2017, Grandparent Family Apartments has given Mr. Cordero, 66, and his granddaughter what they were missing: a place to call home, and time to find out what lies ahead. Mr. Cordero can live until his granddaughter, who is 13, turns 22. “They should have more buildings like this,” he said.
Some legislators are insisting on helping. The GrandFamily Housing Act will fund renovations to make safe living space more affordable for grandparents and employ residential service coordinators, said Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts who co-sponsored the House bill. (A similar proposal was introduced in the Senate). “Our federal bill will be the first of its kind to address some of the issues facing this community that have been ignored for far too long,” she said via email.
As momentum picks up, advocates are wary of hurdles, especially in financing. Even though many government agencies – for older people, low-income housing, child welfare – touch on grandparents’ needs, funding often remains separate, Ms Schubert said.
Experts also worry about the stability of caregivers as children grow up. Samara Sheckler, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard Center, said programs should allow them to live in such homes.
But some people embrace the transition from grandfamily housing. After nearly a decade at Bridge Meadows, Ms. Lynn and her sons moved to the Oregon coast in July. A son’s fiancé had died, and she wanted to be closer to relatives.
Ms. Lynn is back where she grew up, feeling full circle and bittersweet. She was apprehensive about leaving the friends who had grounded her during a difficult period, but living at Bridge Meadows created opportunities she hadn’t imagined: she and her 87-year-old mother together. Have enough savings to buy a house. His space is spread over two acres, with gardens where boys can ride their bikes.
Brody made plans to visit his former neighbors, and his family is grateful for everything he built with them, he said. “It was like a second chance, honestly.”
Ms. Lin looks forward to peace in her next chapter. She dreams of picking blueberries and enjoying cereal on the back deck on cool mornings. She’s proud of how far her family has come: Their growth proves that Bridge Meadows works, she said.
“I feel a lot more capable than I did 10 years ago,” she said. “I’m ready to try something new and different.”
