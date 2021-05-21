Grant Denyer urges fans to be cautious after Instagram scammers message people pretending to be him

By | May 21, 2021
0 Comment

Grant Denyer urges fans to be cautious after Instagram scammers message people pretending to be him

Grant Denyer urges his fans to be cautious after Instagram scammers message people pretending to be him

By Demeter Stamell For Every day Mail Australia

Revealed: | Up to date:

Grant Denyer has been targetted by Instagram scammers creating faux profiles pretending to be him.

In a sequence of posts on Instagram Tales on Friday, the 43-year-old veteran TV host warned his fans concerning the rip-off.

Grant mentioned that just a few people had introduced it to his consideration that scammers had been messaging people on Instagram, asking for his or her private particulars.  

Faking it: Grant Denyer has been targetted by Instagram scammers creating fake profiles pretending to be him

Faking it: Grant Denyer has been targetted by Instagram scammers creating faux profiles pretending to be him

‘I’ve simply been made conscious there’s a faux account utilizing my title, messaging people, pretending to be me and asking for particulars,’ he started.

‘Please do not EVER give out any particulars and solely ever FOLLOW this account with the BLUE tick. If it does not have the BLUE tick IT IS FAKE!’

Naming one of many faux accounts, Grant urged his followers to report them in the event that they had been ever contacted by them. 

43263567 9603751 image a 17 1621590493348

Warning: In a series of posts on Instagram Stories on Friday, the 43-year-old veteran TV host warned his fans about the scam

Warning: In a sequence of posts on Instagram Tales on Friday, the 43-year-old veteran TV host warned his fans concerning the rip-off

‘You probably have been approached or messaged by a faux Grant Denyer account like grant_denyer88 please report it instantly,’ he added. 

Grant thanked everybody who despatched screenshots of the fraudulent messages to himself and his spouse of 11 years, Chezzi Denyer. 

‘I’m sorry these faux accounts proceed to pop up… We take this stuff VERY severely,’ he continued.

On high alert: Grant thanked everyone who sent screenshots of the fraudulent messages to himself and his wife of 11 years, Chezzi Denyer

On excessive alert: Grant thanked everybody who despatched screenshots of the fraudulent messages to himself and his spouse of 11 years, Chezzi Denyer

The previous Dawn weatherman completed his posts by reminding fans ‘that is the ONE AND ONLY actual account!’

He additionally shared a screenshot of his Instagram profile for reference, circling his title, profile image and the tell-tale blue tick, which is simply awarded to official accounts. 

‘Solely ever observe the account with the blue tick. Every other account, even when it has my title on it’s FRAUDULENT with out the tick,’ he added.

'I've just been made aware there is a fake account using my name, messaging people, pretending to be me and asking for details,' he began

‘I’ve simply been made conscious there’s a faux account utilizing my title, messaging people, pretending to be me and asking for particulars,’ he started

Commercial

#Grant #Denyer #urges #fans #cautious #Instagram #scammers #message #people #pretending

Leave a Reply