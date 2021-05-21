Grant Denyer urges fans to be cautious after Instagram scammers message people pretending to be him

Grant Denyer has been targetted by Instagram scammers creating faux profiles pretending to be him.

In a sequence of posts on Instagram Tales on Friday, the 43-year-old veteran TV host warned his fans concerning the rip-off.

Grant mentioned that just a few people had introduced it to his consideration that scammers had been messaging people on Instagram, asking for his or her private particulars.

‘I’ve simply been made conscious there’s a faux account utilizing my title, messaging people, pretending to be me and asking for particulars,’ he started.

‘Please do not EVER give out any particulars and solely ever FOLLOW this account with the BLUE tick. If it does not have the BLUE tick IT IS FAKE!’

Naming one of many faux accounts, Grant urged his followers to report them in the event that they had been ever contacted by them.

‘You probably have been approached or messaged by a faux Grant Denyer account like grant_denyer88 please report it instantly,’ he added.

Grant thanked everybody who despatched screenshots of the fraudulent messages to himself and his spouse of 11 years, Chezzi Denyer.

‘I’m sorry these faux accounts proceed to pop up… We take this stuff VERY severely,’ he continued.

The previous Dawn weatherman completed his posts by reminding fans ‘that is the ONE AND ONLY actual account!’

He additionally shared a screenshot of his Instagram profile for reference, circling his title, profile image and the tell-tale blue tick, which is simply awarded to official accounts.

‘Solely ever observe the account with the blue tick. Every other account, even when it has my title on it’s FRAUDULENT with out the tick,’ he added.