Grant Hackett predicts pop star-turned pro swimmer Cody Simpson will perform ‘well’ at the Olympics

He is the hunky pop star-turned skilled swimmer.

And as Cody Simpson continues to pursue his dream to swim at the Olympic Paris Video games in 2024, former Aussie athlete Grant Hackett has predicted the 24-year-old ‘will do effectively!’

In a phase on Weekend As we speak with Richard Wilkins and Leila McKinnon, Grant was joined by fellow swimmer Giaan Rooney, as they commented on the younger star’s dedication to the sport.

Backing a winner! As Cody Simpson continues to pursue Olympic glory at the Paris Video games in 2024, former Aussie swimmer Grant Hackett has revealed he thinks ‘he will do effectively’

‘I feel Cody will go very effectively,’ Grant, 41, stated of Cody.

Regardless of enterprise a formidable coaching schedule, Grant stated followers could be confused as Cody is concentrated on Paris 2024, not the preliminaries.

‘Persons are getting somewhat bit confused considering he would possibly go to Tokyo after 12 months of coaching – which is just about unattainable even if you happen to’re a Michael Phelps,’ Grant stated.

He did nonetheless admit Cody’s ‘speedy fee of enchancment has been unbelievable.’

‘Unbelievable’: He did nonetheless admit Cody’s ‘speedy fee of enchancment has been unbelievable’ READ Also Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Libel Case Concludes Penultimate Day

In response to the former Olympic swimmer, an athlete should swim 56 seconds for 100m butterfly.

‘He’s already going 53 seconds after lower than 12 months of coaching. To qualify for the group would been 51 flat,’ he stated.

Regardless, Grant added that he thought Cody was a ‘phenomenal athlete’ who’s one to look at come 2024.

Grant’s feedback comes after the 24-year-old Olympic hopeful spoke about his coaching with GQ Sports activities, and admitted to a whole way of life change.

Journey to the Olympics: Cody just lately revealed his precise weight-reduction plan and coaching schedule. Pictured at a coaching session on the Gold Coast in April

‘Few years in the past I used to go to mattress at 5am, now I stand up at 5am,’ the hunky blond stated on Thursday.

Cody revealed he now eats a excessive protein weight-reduction plan, with a view to gasoline his physique earlier than hitting the pool.

‘I begin abruptly with a 5am alarm and make a wrap with peanut butter and banana,’ he stated, explaining his fast breakfast.

Cody stated he needs to be in the water by 6am, doing 4 hours in the pool most days. He additionally does 60 to 90 minutes in the fitness center, thrice per week.

The singer stated after apply he normally has a protein shake together with avocado on toast, and likewise tries to eat a number of fish.

‘I begin abruptly with a 5am alarm and make a wrap with peanut butter and banana,’ Cody stated, explaining his breakfast. Pictured right here at a coaching session READ Also For Germany’s Theaters, a Reluctant Intermission

‘I like to eat fish and veggies to get wholesome protein and carbs… [And] a slow-burning carb that will final me all through the night time,’ he defined.

Cody stated he has upped his consumption of meals, consuming three to 4 instances greater than he did previous to Olympic coaching.

He stated he tried to eat a number of ‘plant-based and pescatarian’ meals.

Turning his consideration to his physique, Cody stated it has modified with him placing on a number of muscle mass attributable to coaching.