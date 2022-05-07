Grassley demands VA protect veterans’ Second Amendment rights



Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released a letter to the Veterans Affairs Department on Friday demanding data to ensure servicemen are not being unfairly stripped of their Second Amendment rights.

Grassley wrote the letter to request insights and data from experienced soldiers reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

“I attach great importance to the fundamental nature of the Second Amendment, and when it comes to the ownership and rights of firearms of our veterans, the government must ensure that appropriate constitutional procedures are followed,” Grassley wrote in his statement.

“According to the FBI, as of December 31, 2020, 97.9% of all names reported by federal agencies in the ‘Mentally Impaired’ section of the NICS list were provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), although the reporting requirements apply to all federal agencies,” Grassley explained. .

Placement in NICS virtually guarantees that the person will not be allowed to buy a gun. Grassley claims that many of the experienced people on the list are not at risk for themselves or others.

“As you know, when seniors are hired by a trusted person to receive their VA benefits, they are deemed ineligible to receive or receive firearms or ammunition as they are now considered judicially defective for the purposes of federal law,” the senator added.

In his letter, Grassley demanded dozens of data points from NICS, including the rate of VA referrals and requests for removal from the list.

Since 2015, Veterans’ Second Amendment to the VA Care System has been a signature focus of Grassley’s rights.