Grassley, Johnson say DOJ ‘failed’ to follow order to declassify Trump-Russia records, demand production



First in Fox: Senate Republicans blast Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying he has “failed” to follow former President Donald Trump’s order to the judiciary to release all records related to the FBI’s original Trump-Russia investigation and claims that he “created those records.” Congress and the American people will do without inappropriate amendments. “

“We are concerned that more than a year after President Trump instructed the judiciary to declassify certain crossfire hurricane records, the judiciary has failed to publish only one page, the department has failed to identify for congressional records what it knows.” With the assurance of being covered, “Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Wrote in a Tuesday letter to Garland, obtained by Gadget Clock.

Trump, in May 2019, asked then-Attorney General Bill Barr to begin a process of declassification of documents related to the surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016, following the completion of an investigation by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Garland wrote a letter to Grassley and Johnson last month, which they say was a response to one they sent in October 2021.

“Your letter states that on July 9, 2021, the department ‘offered to compare the documents we deem covered by the memorandum with those previously provided to Congress,'” they wrote, quoting Garland’s letter. “However, your letter further states that the department is ‘taking steps to determine’ which documents may be released and that the review is ‘ongoing’.”

Grassley and Johnson wrote that “it is the department’s responsibility to determine which records are covered by the declassification guidelines” and said that it was “clear” from Garland’s letter that “more than a year later” the DOJ had not yet received them. Done. “

“When the department enables (1) it can accurately identify records subject to declassification guidelines; (2) make sure the records are not those already reviewed by our staff; and (3) agree that no inappropriate corrections will be made to those records. Put, our staff is ready to review on camera before production in Congress, ”they wrote. “If these conditions are not met, our staff must spend as many days and countless hours as possible on the department’s classified facilities, not just to play a guessing game with the department. Any document can be covered by declassification guidelines and potentially review records.” . “

They added: “Our oversight efforts are based on our unwavering belief that the American people deserve to know the full truth about the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

Grassley and Johnson asked Garland what steps the judiciary is taking to determine which records fall within the scope of Trump’s declassification directive, the number of records identified to date, and how many of those records will be released.

“We request a detailed response to those questions and a commitment to the aforesaid conditions after March 1, 2022,” they wrote.

It is not clear how many records can be declassified and produced in Congress.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

That continued in 2020 when Rick Grenell became acting director of National Intelligence, and John Rutcliffe was sworn in as DNI.

Documents released to date include a 6,000-page transcript of a House Intelligence Committee Russia investigation interview, which revealed that, among other things, Obama’s top officials acknowledged there was no “empirical evidence” of collusion or conspiracy in their Trump campaign. Russia in 2016. Gadget Clock first reported on the transcript.

Another declassified document was an email that National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent to herself on Trump’s inauguration day, January 5, 2017, documenting a meeting with Obama and others at the Oval Office, at which time the former president provided guidance on law enforcement requirements. To investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The declassified email revealed that former FBI Director James Comey had advised Obama that the National Security Council should not ask former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to provide “sensitive information about Russia” because he was “talking” often with the Russian ambassador.

The Trump administration has also released a list of Obama-era officials who requested that Flynn be identified in an intelligence report during the President’s transition.

Conversations of U.S. citizens were accidentally unveiled after conversations with foreign officials monitored by the intelligence community. The identities of U.S. citizens are considered secure if their participation is incidental and there is no suspicion of wrongdoing.

Officials, however, can determine the names of U.S. citizens through a process that is supposed to protect their rights. In the general process, when officials ask an American to remove the mask, they do not necessarily know the identity of that person in advance.

The Trump administration also released a 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment footnote, which shows anti-Trump dossiers created by Christopher Steele and funded by Clinton’s campaign through the law firm Parkinson’s Cove, had “limited support.” The dossier served as the basis for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant obtained against Carter Page, a former Trump campaign associate.

Meanwhile, in October 2020, a CIA memo sent to Rotcliffe, then-FBI Director James Comey, and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence, Peter Strojk, referred to Clinton’s “plans” to the FBI for possible investigative action.

“The following information is provided for the purpose of leading investigative steps or as appropriate for your bureau’s exclusive use of the bureau,” Comey and Strzok were told in the CIA memo.

“Following a verbal request from the FBI, the CIA provided the following examples of the information it collected on the Crossfire Hurricane Fusion Cell,” the memo continued. “An exchange [REDACTED] US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers are discussing approving a plan to disrupt the US election as a way to mislead the public from using a private email server. “

Despite its declassification, the memo has been extensively revised.

Ratcliffe also released notes written by then-CIA Director John Brennan suggesting that he had informed President Obama about Hillary Clinton’s “proposal to defame Donald Trump through a scandal demanding the intervention of Russian security services from one of her foreign policy advisers.”

“We are gaining additional insight into Russia’s activities [REDACTED]”Read Brennan’s declassified note, first obtained by Gadget Clock in October 2020.” CITE [summarizing] Hillary Clinton has allegedly approved a proposal to defame Donald Trump, sparking a scandal involving the intervention of Russian security services from one of her foreign policy advisers.

Gadget Clock first reported in October 2020 that Ratcliffe had provided nearly 1,000 pages of material to the judiciary to support Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.