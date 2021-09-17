Gray Line Metro News Update: Gray Line Metro: Dwarka-Najafgad Delhi Metro Line: Inauguration of Dansa Bus Stand Metro Station

The new Dhansa bus stand, built on the metro’s gray line in the Najafgad area of ​​outer Delhi, will be open for passenger traffic from Saturday. The formal opening of the Najafgad-Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Corridor and the new station will take place on September 18 at 12:30 pm, after which the station will be open for passenger traffic from 5 pm, the DMRC confirmed on Thursday. The Dwarka-Najafgarh section of the 5.4 km gray line of the Delhi Metro was started in 2019 with three stations at Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh and its extension to Dhansa bus stand is in progress.

The inauguration will be held in a virtual manner with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and his colleagues, Minister of State Kaushal Kishor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, Urban Development Secretary Durgashankar Mishra and Delhi Metro Managing Director Dr. Mangu Singh and many other officials will be present.

The Dhansa bus stand was built long before it became a metro station, but due to some major difficulties, the station could not be opened for the movement of passengers. The safety check of the new section of 1.218 km length and the new metro station constructed between Najafgarh to Dhansa bus stand was done in the first week of July and CMRS also approved the opening of this section a few days later. Then, on August 6, along with the Trilokpuri section of the Pink Line of the Metro, it was also decided to open this new corridor and station, but by then the repair work on the Najafgad-Dhansa road outside the station had not been completed. Being a part of the road and being closed, the inauguration of the station was postponed at the request of Delhi Transport Minister and local MLA Kailash Gehlot and it was decided that the station would be reopened only after the road is ready.

The DMRC repaired the road 15 days ago and opened it to traffic, but by then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had gone for Vipassana, so the station could not be inaugurated. Outraged locals also staged agitation here last week. The station was expected to open soon after the CM’s return. Finally, during Arvind Kejriwal’s meeting with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday, the two agreed to the proposal to inaugurate the station on Saturday, after which the DMRC made a formal announcement.

The launch of this station will greatly benefit millions of people living in many other rural areas around Najafgad and give them easy access to other parts of Delhi. After going to Dwarka station of Blueline from Dhansa stand, people can easily go to any part of Delhi by changing the train from there.