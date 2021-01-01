gre eligibility criteria: GRE test is required to study abroad, learn in detail – gre test qualification criteria know all about marks.

The GRE test is an international test conducted by an organization called the Educational Testing Service (ETS). Based on this, admission is granted to graduate schools or business graduate schools in many countries, especially in the United States. The test is conducted at about 700 centers around the world.

Eligibility (GRE Test Eligibility): There are no specific requirements to attend the GRE test. Anyone of any age and educational qualification can apply for it. After passing the test, you will have to meet the educational and age-related requirements of the institution to which you will apply for admission.



Sample (GRE test sample): The paper is 3 hours 40 minutes long. The paper has a total of six sections and a 10 minute break is given after the third section exam. There is usually a computer based test for GRE but at some test centers you can also take the test in paper and pen mode.

Course (GRE Test Course): There are two types of GRE. One is a general test and the other is a test of specific subjects. The curriculum is different for both formats. Verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, critical thinking and analytical writing skills in GRE general test. The GRE subject test assesses the proficiency of a candidate in a particular field.

Exam Date (GRE Test Dates): Computer based GRE testing is conducted throughout the year. Any candidate can take the GRE exam every 21 days and five times a year. If you want to take the exam on a specific date, you need to create your GRE account to register for it.

GRE registration

To register, candidates must first create a ‘My GRE Account’. There are four ways to register for the GRE General Test. They are four ways online, by phone, mail and fax. There are only two ways to register for the GRE subject exam, online and by mail.

GRE score: The official score is sent 101-5 days after the test. GRE scores are valid for 5 years. You can request to send the score again after 3 months from the date of your exam.

Website:www.ets.org/gre

