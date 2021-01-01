Great Britain praises Indian women’s hockey team: ‘Now why is your courage in the discussion?’

Results are very important in sports. But when you play with your heart, people forget about the results and support you. Not only you, but the opposing team also respects your courage, fortitude and play. And getting respect from the opposing team is very important for any player. They say no- ‘Now the discussion of your courage is in the gathering of Gair.’The Indian women’s hockey team lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. But the team’s game is being highly praised. Great Britain won the match 4-3. But the Indian team did not allow the match to be easy for the previous winners.

The Indian team was trailing 1-0 at one point but they returned to the match with consecutive goals. Great Britain’s goalkeeper didn’t defend well, but India had a chance to move on. Britain won the match and the medal by a goal difference.

Such an expectation from the Indian team before the Tokyo Olympics would be very low, but after the end of the tournament, the team won millions of hearts. And that includes Great Britain.

Great Britain Hockey tweeted, ‘What a match. What a great opposing team. The Indian hockey team has shown an amazing game at the Tokyo Olympics. Your coming time is going to be amazing.

Indeed, it shows how well the Indian women’s team performed that the opposing team also had to appreciate it. Expectations from the women’s team were high on Thursday when the men’s team won a medal at the Olympics after 41 years. But, the team lost the decisive moment. But the performance of the Indian team also affected Great Britain.

After the match, Great Britain players were seen encouraging Indian players. She also knew that the Indian team had worked hard for this victory. The match was nowhere one-sided and the picture could be reversed if a few moves are made right.