Great discount on the first sale of OPPO F21 Pro 5G to buy a phone of Rs 27000 for less than Rs 10000

OPPO F21 Pro 5G phone has been recently launched in India. Whose sale has now started and the company is giving a great discount on it. Triple rear camera setup has been given in this phone. Also it has 8GB of RAM. Snapdragon 695 chipset has been given in Oppo F21 Pro 5G, which improves gaming performance. It has a 4500 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

OPPO F21 Pro 5G Price and Offers

The price of this phone has been kept at Rs 31,999 on Amazon, but the price for its base variant 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is Rs 26,999. It has the option of two color variants. Up to 10 percent cashback or discount up to Rs 2500 is being given on this phone using HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda cards. Along with this, no-cost EMI is also being offered on it. On the other hand, if you want to buy a new phone instead of the old phone, then you can get exchange offers of Rs 14,500.

Accordingly, if you calculate, then you can buy a phone of Rs 31,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for just Rs 9999. You can bring it home by paying Rs 3000 at no-cost EMI.

Specification: OPPO F21 Pro 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch hole display with 2400×1080 pixels. Along with the 60Hz screen, it has an orbit light at the back, which acts as a notification indicator.

Camera: Talking about the camera, a triple rear camera setup has been given in it. In which 64MP primary sensor, 2MP micro camera and 2MP mono chrome camera have been given. While the 16MP camera on the front can be used for selfies and video calling. The storage of this phone can be increased up to 1TB via micro card.

battery: The smartphone packs a 4500mAh battery with a 33W SUPERVOOC support charger. The company claims that the smartphone can be fully charged in 63 minutes. Not only this, the company further claims that a 5-minute charge is enough to make three hours of calls or watch 100 minutes of movies.